‘You serving a school…of fish?!’: Four freshmen walked into a McDonald’s. Then they ordered 50 liters of water

Four teenagers walked into a McDonald’s and placed an order that left the staff stunned. The order, made through a self-service kiosk, included 50 cups of water, along with several other free add-on items. The post’s title read, “4 freshmen just ordered 50 waters,” followed by “AAHHHHHHHH.”

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The receipt showed the full order: 7 creamer packets, 1 pepper packet, 10 butter pats, 1 apple slices, and 50 liters of water. The order was marked “Eat In,” numbered 900, and tied to Table 29. It was placed on August 15, 2026, at 7:38 PM through a kiosk.

A worker at the restaurant shared photos of the receipt and the finished order on Reddit‘s r/mildlyinfuriating. The post showed dozens of filled water cups lined up on a metal counter, ready to be handed out.

Employee says a manager told staff to complete the order

The Reddit user who posted the photos explained why the order was filled instead of turned down. “i couldn’t just say no because my manager wanted us to serve them for whatever reason. I couldn’t just not do my job or I’d probably get in trouble,” the poster wrote in an edit to the post.

The post drew a large number of comments, with many users trying to guess why the group would order so much water and so many free add-on items. Several commenters pointed to a social media trend where people order one cheap item and then add as many free extras as the kiosk allows.

One comment read, “You serving a school…of fish?!” Other users guessed the water might be part of a prank video, where someone films a car full of water cups spilling after a sudden stop or turn. Another comment read, “Yk those videos where the dude in the back of a car has a bijillion water cups? I’m assuming one of those.” A reply to that comment added, “That’s immediately what came to my mind. Aren’t they a little late to the trend?”

Other commenters focused on the rest of the order rather than the water. One comment read, “F–k the water. What are they doing with butter, pepper, apples, and creamer?!” Another read, “Never mind the water, WTF is with the rest of that order?”

Some commenters questioned why the order was filled at all. One comment read, “Any good manager would’ve told them no. They’re not actually buying anything.” A reply pointed out, “They bought apple slices.” Such order-related headaches for employees are not new, like when a McDonalds night crew of only two people working the kitchen was hit by a prankster with a 1071 McChicken order.

One commenter suggested the issue points to a gap in the ordering system rather than the staff. “Crazy that McDonalds would put their employees in that position instead of just improving their kiosk software to have a max orderable amount,” the comment read. The same commenter added, “If I’m the employee, I’m making that 50 waters and black pepper order as slowly as I can get away with, to prove a point to my manager that they need to get the kiosk fixed.”

A reply to that comment noted that store managers may not control kiosk order limits. “Except the manager doesn’t have control over max allowable orders on the kiosk. At best it would be controlled by a franchisee, at worst it is controlled by corporate,” the reply read.

Some commenters raised concerns about waste from the large number of disposable cups. One comment read, “True, but if it were me I’d still decline it just because I don’t want to facilitate another 50 cups of waste which will likely never see a recycling facility or even landfill for that matter.”

A second photo posted with the story showed the completed order lined up near the drink station, with dozens of cups filled with ice and water, along with paper bags and other kiosk order items nearby. The photo captured a massive order that dwarfed typical customer requests, a situation that can lead to service pushback, as seen when a New York woman was told she had enough food.

The exact reason behind the order was not confirmed in the post. Commenters offered different theories, including a viral prank format and a kiosk-based challenge to collect as many free items as possible, but none of these explanations were confirmed by the original poster.

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