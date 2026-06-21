New York woman says her waiter told her she ‘had enough food’ when she tried to order more soup dumplings

A New York City diner recently experienced an unexpected interaction when her server stepped in during her order for more soup dumplings. Annie T. shared the experience on TikTok, posting a video that showed her friend laughing as she explained that the waiter had told her, “You have enough food.” Although the comment caught the diners off guard at first, it turned out to be a lighthearted moment rather than a serious confrontation.

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The video included a caption in which Annie joked about her own appetite. She wrote, “Yeah, no, terrible idea forgive my gluttony,” responding to the server’s assessment of their table. Even though the comment could have come across badly, Annie made clear that the exchange was entirely friendly.

She said the waiter was not being purposely mean and was genuinely just trying to help, since the table still had a large amount of food left to finish. According to Annie, the group found the whole situation funny and refreshing.

Restaurants rarely discourage customers from ordering more food

The video led to a wave of responses from other people who had gone through similar moments with restaurant staff. One commenter described a one-night cruise in Halong Bay where a French tourist sitting next to them used a translation app after dinner to show them a message that read, “I saw that you ate a lot.”

Another commenter recalled stopping at a Taco Bell on the way home from work, admitting it was “what I thought was once in a while but was actually often enough” that one night the woman at the window handed over the food and said, “have a good night, see you tomorrow.” The commenter added that this was the last time they went there.

Another person shared that their husband was finishing his Monte Cristo sandwich when a server remarked, “I’ve never seen anyone eat the whole thing!” While many viewers found these stories amusing, some said they would not be as forgiving. One person said they would leave a 0% tip if a waiter made a similar comment, and another said they would feel too annoyed to handle that kind of interaction calmly.

Brobible points out that these stories bring up a broader question about whether servers should ever try to influence what a customer orders. Most restaurants aim to sell as much as they can, so it is unusual for staff to talk customers out of ordering more.

In fact, many businesses do the opposite, often requiring every person at a table to order at least one main dish. Other unusual restaurant moments have also gone viral recently, including a fancy restaurant trip that turned awkward after a diner was given a complimentary dish she didn’t expect.

In all-you-can-eat restaurants, rules are usually put in place to cut down on food waste rather than to limit how much people eat. Some of these restaurants go even further, charging customers a fee for leaving food on their plates or not allowing leftovers to be taken home, in order to protect their business model.

It is possible that some servers grow frustrated by the amount of food waste they see every day at work. As per RTS, the United States throws away about 120 billion pounds of food each year, which makes up roughly 40% of all meals.

This waste comes with a major economic cost, estimated at around $218 billion a year. Not all dining complaints involve portion sizes, though; other diners have raised more serious concerns, such as rodents spotted during a meal at a high-end steakhouse.

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