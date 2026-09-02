A former New Jersey middle school teacher learned her prison sentence Friday after a case that began with concerns inside a school and later centered on months of contact with a teenage student. Authorities said Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 45, of Jackson Township, had been a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School before her arrest in 2024.

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According to PEOPLE, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced that Havemann-Niedrach was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for sexual crimes involving a 15-year-old male student. During the hearing before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley, she was also ordered to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

The sentencing hearing also included a victim impact statement. The teen told the court he struggled in high school after other students learned what had happened. “For two or three years, I thought it was my fault,” he told the court, per the newspaper. When he said he had forgiven her “for what she did,” Havemann-Niedrach reportedly began sobbing.

The judge put the harm at the center

In her own statement to the court, Havemann-Niedrach said she apologized “profusely” for her actions and said she was “moved by his forgiveness,” according to the Asbury Park Press. Judge O’Malley was not persuaded to soften the moment, reportedly telling the former special education teacher, “You are his trauma. You ruined him.”

https://t.co/NpqmrsKGpv

Wtf is going with teachers today. Women can be predators too.



Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 45, a mother of two, sexually abused a 15-year-old boy at hotels and at her house for six months in 2024, prosecutors said — Lets have Thee conversation. (@navygirl84) August 31, 2026

The judge also said the teen had thought about dying by suicide in the summer of 2024. Prosecutors said the conduct began in January 2024 and continued for about six months before Havemann-Niedrach was arrested in June 2024 after an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and the Freehold Borough Police Department. Prosecutors said the case involved near-constant communication between Havemann-Niedrach and the student.



Similar concerns surfaced in a Colorado middle school case, where investigators said a teacher’s relationship with a student involved inappropriate messages and time alone at school. In a July 2024 court hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki said one teacher had reported seeing Havemann-Niedrach “rubbing the victim’s neck and back area in a circular motion” and that she appeared to be flirting with him and noticed her touching his leg.



Zanzuccki also said there were 25,000 text messages between the two and that the student told a friend he and Havemann-Niedrach were dating. “I would submit that she’s obsessed with this child,” Zanzuccki said at the time. The concern reached police in June 2024 after a vice principal notified authorities. The boy’s mother later told investigators she had become worried after his sister reportedly saw him in the teacher’s car and after noticing he was often on his phone late at night.



Prosecutors said the teen first denied that anything was happening, then told his mother he had engaged in a sexual relationship with the teacher, including meetings at hotels and at her home. The case also fits into a broader concern about educator misconduct and reporting. A 2024 federal study from the Government Accountability Office found that students can face barriers to reporting sexual abuse by school employees, including fear, confusion about boundaries and concern over not being believed.



That same difficulty in surfacing abuse allegations has appeared in another teen abuse report, where the handling of a young person’s disclosure became central to the fallout. New Jersey’s Megan’s Law requirements and parole supervision rules are meant to continue monitoring after release, which is why those conditions were included alongside the 12-year prison term in Havemann-Niedrach’s sentence.

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