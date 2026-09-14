A woman was arrested in Florida after she was accused of taking off all her clothes and performing lewd acts in front of other passengers. Officers met American Airlines Flight 1779 when it arrived at Miami International Airport on Friday. The flight had left Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Fox News reported.

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The lead flight attendant reported that a woman in seat 9D had gotten naked during the flight and begun engaging in indecent acts in front of passengers, according to an Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System message cited by the outlet. The report showed that the incident was sent to American Airlines’ Integrated Operations Center, with a recommendation that law enforcement be requested.

An ACARS message connected to the incident was logged on Saturday and cited by The Independent. It stated: “FA1 REPORTS THAT PAX IN SEAT 9DEF HAS TAKEN OFF ALL HER CLOTHES AND WAS SEEN BY OTHER PAX ******************* IN AN INDECENT MANNER.” It added: “FOM SAYS THIS MUST BE REPORTED TO IOC/OSM AND HAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT.” Officers were waiting at the gate when the plane arrived and took the passenger into custody.

Earlier American Airlines flight diverted after passenger restrained with duct tape

In a situation where a passenger poses a threat to other travelers, flight attendants have the authority to restrain the passenger for the safety of others. It is unclear whether any such measures were taken on Flight 1779.

Just days earlier, on September 6, another passenger aboard an American Airlines flight was taken into custody after an alleged homophobic and racist rant. Layne Arthur Lundeen, 67, had to be duct-taped by fellow passengers on a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Newark, New Jersey.

Passengers said Lundeen appeared to be drunk. They said he began yelling at the male passenger seated next to him at around 10 p.m., when the flight was about 75 percent of the way through its journey. Sources told TMZ that the 67-year-old was going on a tirade about Jesus and going to hell, prompting a flight attendant to come over to see what the commotion was.

Lundeen, who was sitting in first class, then allegedly called the Black flight attendant the N-word and made homophobic comments, the outlet reported. A female passenger allegedly attempted to help, but Lundeen reportedly pushed her, prompting three male passengers to get up. Lundeen then allegedly bit one male passenger and attempted to bite another.

Two men, sitting two rows in front of Lundeen, jumped up to help. A flight attendant handed the men duct tape, and they reportedly restrained Lundeen, wrapping the gray adhesive around his wrists, head and body to secure him to the seat. Lundeen allegedly tried to escape his restraints, and the male passengers held him down.

Lundeen was taken into custody on state charges, and federal charges could also be filed by the FBI, according to TMZ. American Airlines told the Daily Mail that the flight was diverted due to a “disruptive customer.”

“The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we do not tolerate violence,” a spokesperson said. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

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