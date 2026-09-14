Mike Johnson won’t commit to Trump’s $5,000 ‘dividend’ promise, but says Congress will ‘work through it’

House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC News’ Meet the Press that lawmakers would work through President Donald Trump’s plan to give American adults $5,000 if Republicans hold the House and Senate after the midterms. He stopped short of promising that the idea would actually be implemented.

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“I commit that Congress will work through it and find consensus on that, like I have to do everything else,” Johnson said when asked whether he would commit to carrying out Trump’s promise. He said the process takes some time and cited the party’s slim majorities.

Johnson said he never goes out and gives big commitments on the front end because he has to work through it, and that is what they do every single day. Kristen Welker, the show’s moderator, reminded him that Trump had already made the pledge to voters and asked whether he was unwilling to double down on that promise.

Johnson pledges to work with Trump while Thune declines to take a position

Johnson replied, “I’ll work with the president hand in hand, as I do all the time, and we’ll deliver for the American people.” He added, “That’s the promise.”

US Representative Mike Johnson appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker to showcase his impressive ability to dodge a straightforward question.



Welker confronted him about fellow Republican Senator Susan Collins raising eyebrows over Trump's $5,000 voter payout… pic.twitter.com/velik9tJds — CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) September 13, 2026

Trump spoke both nights at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas and, on Wednesday, offered $5,000 payments he called the “Trump dividend” if the party performs well in the midterms. The scale of such a promise is enormous, as estimates put the proposal cost at over one trillion dollars. “So if the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend,” the president told attendees.

Democrats, some Republicans, and economic experts raised concerns about the idea. Critics have characterized the president’s promise as an attempt to bribe voters and said the move would drive up inflation. When asked later if Congress would have to approve the payments, Trump told CBS News, “We think not,” but added, “I think they will do it if we needed it.”

Economic experts have warned that the proposal, if it comes to fruition, could add to the country’s towering debt and drive up inflation. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and some other Republicans have issued similar warnings.

Asked why he would want to add to the national debt, Johnson said, “I don’t want to add to that.” He argued that “we’re not going to get further in debt if this idea was implemented.” Last week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the money would not be paid for with taxpayer dollars. Lutnick said the administration could “earn the money that Donald Trump wants to pay out.” It is unclear how this would work.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., avoided a direct answer Thursday on Fox News when asked if congressional Republicans would back the measure. “Well, that’s a good question. And we’ll cross our bridge when we come to it,” he said.

Johnson also spoke about the war with Iran. Asked if the White House has a blank check to keep the conflict going, he said “no.” “The war is not continuing,” he added. “What we’re trying to do now is resolve what has already been a big success.”

Sporadic strikes between the United States and Iran have continued. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains far below levels from before the war, and higher gas and oil prices have not eased. A recent NBC News poll found that 69% of U.S. adults disapprove of the president’s handling of the war.

The national average gas price sits at $4.31 per gallon, a $1.33 increase since the war began. Johnson said, “We got to make sure that gas prices are down at planet Earth,” adding, “That’s what the president works on every single day.”

Trump said last week at the Republican midterm convention that the war would “be over very shortly after the election.” Asked if he was confident it would end by the 2028 presidential election, Johnson said, “Of course, we certainly plan for that to be true.”

“And I would like it to be done, of course, today, certainly before the midterm election. But that’s just about a little more than 50 days away right now, and so we’re going to be realistic about this,” he said, calling the war “a complex situation.” “We believe it’ll be resolved soon,” he said later. “The president says right after the election, and I certainly pray and hope that that’s right.”

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