A Phoenix family thought someone was breaking into their home after two people were caught on camera rushing toward their front door and kicking it open. According to WABI, the family says the incident left them facing around $10,000 in damage and a door that now needs to be completely remade.

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Per WABI, Ring camera footage reportedly shows two people who appear to be teenage boys entering the family’s front gate before running toward the house. One of them then kicks the front door open, with both individuals fleeing shortly afterward.

The footage has drawn attention because police believe the incident may be connected to a social media trend known as the “Door Kick Challenge.” For the family inside the house, however, there was nothing funny about the noise coming from their front door.

The family thought someone was actually breaking in

A woman inside the home said she heard a loud bang and initially feared someone had broken into the house. She said she even thought the noise could have been caused by a car crashing into the property.

PHOENIX POLICE TIE KICKED-IN FRONT DOOR TO VIRAL “DOOR KICK CHALLENGE”



PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a Saturday attack on a north Phoenix front door may be part of a social media dare in which people film themselves kicking residential doors for views.



Ring video shows two… pic.twitter.com/1frsCQRBpn — Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) September 14, 2026

Her reaction quickly became one of self-protection because she did not know what was happening outside. “I carry, personally, just because you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I immediately reached for that because what else are you supposed to do when you think someone is in your home?”

The report continues, saying the family later discovered that the damage was far more serious than a simple dent or broken lock. They said the front door was custom-built and now needs to be completely remade, with the estimated cost reaching roughly $10,000.

Phoenix Police confirmed they responded to the home and reviewed the security footage. Authorities said a criminal damage report was taken and that the case would be assigned to a detective for follow-up.

Police believe the incident may be connected to the “Door Kick Challenge.” This is a trend that encourages participants to forcefully kick doors while recording the stunt for social media. Authorities warned that incidents like this can frighten residents and create situations that quickly become dangerous.

“While some may view it as a prank, this behavior poses serious risks to residents and offenders alike,” police said. The department also warned that door kicking can result in property damage, confrontations and potential criminal charges. Authorities are now urging parents and guardians to speak with young people about the consequences of dangerous online trends.

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