A 24-year-old dad died surrounded by family on the day he should have been walking into his first University class

A 24-year-old father from North Ayrshire, Scotland, died on September 23, the same day he was scheduled to begin his dream course at the University of Glasgow. Drew McCleave was set to study aerospace systems but died suddenly after suffering a brain aneurysm.

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As first highlighted by LADbible, his family said he likely carried the condition with him throughout his life. Drew passed away surrounded by his loved ones, leaving behind two young daughters, three-year-old Elena and three-month-old Harper.

A relative has since launched a GoFundMe to support his daughters. A tribute on the page said, “The timing makes what has happened even harder to comprehend.”

He was finally taking his first step toward space

The family explained that studying aerospace systems at Glasgow University was something Drew had worked toward and dreamed about for a long time. According to the tribute, he always dreamed of one day putting something into space and was finally taking the first step toward that goal.

Ayrshire dad dies on day he is due to start uni after suffering brain aneurysmhttps://t.co/hRKZywoEw4https://t.co/hRKZywoEw4 — Glasgow Live (@Glasgow_Live) September 28, 2026

Those who knew him describe him as a doting dad who adored his children. The family said becoming a father changed him after he went through an incredibly difficult period following the death of his sister, Taylor.

“He was a loving, doting dad who loved nothing more than his two wee girls,” the tribute stated. The family added that his daughters gave him a completely different outlook on life.

The fundraiser says the money raised will help with the girls’ day-to-day needs and provide financial support as they grow up. Organizers wrote that they hope to give his daughters “a little bit of security and support.” The appeal came in the same news cycle as a Delta flight’s smoke emergency.

A brain aneurysm is a swelling of a blood vessel in the brain. While many are small and cause no symptoms, larger ones can lead to headaches, vision changes, and balance problems, and factors like smoking, high blood pressure, genetic conditions, or family history can play a role.

A rupture can lead to a subarachnoid haemorrhage, a bleed on the surface of the brain that can cause a severe headache, vomiting, or seizures. NICE guidance stresses that getting the right treatment as quickly as possible is vital if a rupture occurs.

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