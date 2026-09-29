‘I have to repent to you’: Texas woman was praying with her husband when he suddenly broke down

A Texas woman says her husband confessed to cheating in the middle of their daily morning prayer, and her TikTok video about it has drawn over a million views. Ashley, who posts as @ashleychestnut794, says the couple prays together every day before starting their schedules.

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According to Ashley, she noticed her husband crying heavily as they prayed. He described a dream in which he walked with Jesus and others, and said Jesus told him there was only one path forward, even though it meant walking through darkness. He then told her, “I have to repent to you,” and admitted he had been unfaithful.

Ashley says she first assumed he was still describing the dream, and the conversation stopped when their son came upstairs. When she pressed him later, she says he admitted to sex with another person about two months earlier. Her husband has not commented, and the account has not been independently verified, but his framing of the confession has split viewers.

Some viewers think the dream was a way to soften the news

A number of commenters argued that tying the confession to a dream and a message from Jesus shifted attention away from his own decision to cheat. However, Ashley says in the video that she does not blame their faith and believes her husband’s actions were his own responsibility rather than something to attribute to God.

Several commenters made a similar point, arguing that leaning on a religious experience to explain a choice like cheating can look like a way to avoid accountability. The religious framing became one of the most debated parts of the video, which has collected thousands of comments.

Other viewers are asking whether it really happened on the spur of the moment

The timeline drew its own scrutiny. Ashley says the encounter happened after her husband dropped their son off at school in Dallas, while the couple, who live in Mesquite, have been saving money by having one of them occasionally stay home. That arrangement led some viewers to question whether the encounter was as spontaneous as her husband described.

Ashley says she once told her husband she would divorce him if he ever cheated. However, she has not said whether she plans to end the marriage. Instead, she says she paused the conversation for a doctor appointment and errands, including grocery shopping, as she was determined not to break down right away.

It isn’t the first time an affair has surfaced through TikTok, as an Italian man’s marriage ended earlier this year after a restaurant video caught him cheating.

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