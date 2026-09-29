A woman offered to pay so her broke date wouldn’t order Wingstop, then he ordered $80 of fajitas and she ate a quarter of one taco

A TikTok creator says she paid $100 for a dinner she barely touched after offering to cover the bill so her date would not have to order in. Trinity, who posts under the handle @trinity.blair, shared the experience in a video that has racked up over a million views.

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As reported by The Daily Dot, Trinity said she and her date were both broke college students at the time. She claimed the man suggested they order Wingstop to his house because that was all he could afford.

Trinity said she understood the financial struggle, but she did not want to stay in for wings after making the trip to see him. She offered to pay for the meal if they went out somewhere instead.

She never even wanted the fajitas

The pair ended up at Pappasito’s, a restaurant Trinity had never tried before. She said she was initially excited and already had her heart set on a burrito, recalling, “I just really want a burrito.”

Before she could place her order, her date reportedly ordered fajitas for both of them to share, which included a full pound of chicken. Trinity described him as tall and scrawny, noting he does not eat much, while she is petite and was not going to finish a pound of chicken on her own.

Because the order was not what she wanted, Trinity said the meal was a bust for her. She made a single mini taco and ate only about a quarter of it.

The check came to $100, with the fajitas alone costing $80, according to Trinity. Despite barely touching the food, she said she paid the bill and left a tip.

Looking back, Trinity admitted she could have been more direct about what she wanted to eat. She said, “I could have spoken up for myself,” before adding, “It’s weird being a woman in this day and age.”

The comment section turned into a debate about dating etiquette. Some users criticized Trinity for turning down the Wingstop offer, with one writing, “You was being greedy should have taken wingstop.”

Others were more sympathetic, since she was the one paying for a meal she did not pick. One person wrote, “The audacity of knowing you’re paying and getting the most expensive thing.” The video spread amid another viral account from a woman whose date kept mentioning his ex.

Trinity ended her video by saying she will never go on a date again, adding, “I don’t trust anybody.” Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the account, as it comes solely from Trinity’s TikTok video and her date’s side of the story is not known.

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