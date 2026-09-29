A customer slipped into a phone store at closing and asked the worker to unblock his girlfriend on Facebook, then wanted Mark Zuckerberg’s contact

A phone store employee says a customer walked in just as he was locking the doors for closing, then asked him to unblock the man’s girlfriend on Facebook. The customer reportedly seemed pleased with his timing, knowing the employee was still obligated to assist anyone already inside the building.

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The story came to light through The Daily Dot after the worker shared the encounter on TikTok as @gabectomy. The video has drawn more than thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as of publication.

The employee explained that company policy required him to help customers who were inside before closing time. However, he said this customer’s request was far outside the scope of any standard phone store service.

He clearly came to the wrong store for this one

The man told the employee that his girlfriend had blocked him on Facebook and asked the worker to unblock her through his phone. When the employee explained that the store handled physical devices rather than social media accounts, the customer allegedly accused him of trying to avoid extra work before ending his shift.

The employee responded with a pointed question, asking, “Do I look like Mister Zuckerberg to you?” According to the worker, the customer remained convinced he had some way to remove the block and refused to leave the store until it was done.

The worker told him they could stay all night if necessary, but he still could not perform the request. The customer then asked for Mark Zuckerberg’s direct contact information, and the employee joked that he would not be working in retail if he had it.

He also made his stance clear, saying, “I’m not gonna help you stalk your soon to be ex girlfriend.” The customer then reportedly asked where the “male camaraderie” had gone.

The video prompted other retail workers to share similar experiences in the comments. One commenter wrote, “Ive [sic] used ‘if i could do that i wouldnt be working here’ many times.” Another argued that customer service should end exactly when an employee’s shift ends. The clip spread amid another viral service story about a Domino’s driver stuck at gate.

One former retail worker said they locked the doors one minute before closing during 15 years across multiple companies. They admitted the practice violated company policy, but said no manager ever confronted them about it.

Another person who worked for a major wireless carrier said they had experienced “variations of this exact conversation” on many occasions. Several others echoed frustrations about customers arriving moments before closing.

According to Meta’s help center, users can unblock messages from someone themselves by tapping Settings, selecting People, and then tapping Blocked. From there, they can select the person’s name and remove the block without a trip to a phone store.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the encounter, as it is based solely on @gabectomy’s account, and the customer’s side of the story is not known.

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