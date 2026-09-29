A woman says a classmate who was ‘jacked at 12 years old’ kicked open her friend’s bathroom stall, giggled and ran, leaving her standing there

A 22-year-old college graduate says a middle school incident still leaves her frustrated years later. Hannah, who shares content on TikTok as @hannahsophiakim, recently opened up about being blamed for a bathroom prank she says she did not commit.

Recommended Videos

The story came to light through The Daily Dot, and the video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views. It centers on a former friend Hannah refers to as Julia, whom she was close with because they were two of the only Korean girls at their school and their families had become friends.

Hannah says she has no lingering hard feelings toward Julia today. However, the incident remains a sore spot because she never had a fair chance to clear her name.

She never got the chance to explain herself

The trouble started with a third student whom Hannah describes as a bully who targeted almost everyone. “She was just mean to literally everyone,” Hannah says, adding that the classmate played nearly every sport at their school and was “jacked at 12 years old.”

The incident took place in the school bathroom, where Hannah finished first and stepped out to wait for Julia. According to Hannah, the other student then entered, kicked open the door to Julia’s stall, and immediately ran off before Julia could see who had done it.

“The girl who actually did it giggles and runs away. And she never even sees her,” Hannah explains. She says Julia assumed she was responsible, walked away, and refused to let her explain.

By the time Hannah got home, her mother had already received an email about the bathroom incident. Hannah says she was punished for the prank despite insisting that she was not the one responsible.

The story resonated with many viewers in the comments. One person wrote, “The ranting to your mom is so real,” while another said everyone has a story like this that still makes them angry years later. Others hoped the video might eventually reach Julia, with one commenter writing, “Hopefully Julia comes across this video.”

The video circulated amid another viral account from a woman whose handshake job offer fell through. Hannah says she does not wish anything bad on her former friend and hopes Julia is doing well today.

Data from the Institute of Education Sciences indicates that 26 percent of middle school students reported being bullied during the 2021–22 school year. About 38 percent of students who experienced repeated bullying reported negative feelings about themselves.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the incident, as it is based solely on @hannahsophiakim’s account, and the other students involved have not shared their side of the story.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy