Elizabeth Warren rips into RFK Jr. for ‘calamitous’ response to cyclosporiasis outbreak. She also notes Taylor Farms’ donation to MAGA Inc.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially demanded answers from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding what she describes as a calamitous federal response to the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak, ABC News reported. The senator is raising serious concerns that the administration’s handling of this public health crisis may be fueled by a mix of incompetence and political corruption.

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In a formal letter addressed to the Secretary, Warren did not hold back on her assessment of the situation. “I write regarding the administration’s calamitous response to the biggest outbreak of cyclosporiasis in U.S. history, and the extent to which the outbreak and botched response may be the result of incompetence and corruption,” Warren noted.

As Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), you are responsible for overseeing the federal government’s response to this outbreak. Yet, the administration’s handling of this crisis has been marred by missteps that raise serious questions about its decision-making,” Warren wrote.

The scale of this outbreak is alarming

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently reports at least 24,000 confirmed or suspected cases spanning 47 states. To put that into perspective, the country usually sees about 3,000 cases in an entire year. This current situation has already resulted in 740 hospitalizations and two tragic deaths.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seeking more information about the administration's "calamitous" response to cyclosporiasis. https://t.co/W7mhDNKelV — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 15, 2026

A significant portion of this crisis points back to Taylor Farms. The Food and Drug Administration has managed to trace nearly 10,000 of these cases to recalled iceberg lettuce produced by the company. It is pretty telling that Warren noted in her letter that Taco Bell, a company that served the tainted lettuce, actually gave clearer and faster warnings to its customers than the FDA, CDC, and other federal agencies.

The political angle here is equally concerning. Federal Election Commission records indicate that Taylor Fresh Foods, the parent company of Taylor Farms, donated $1 million to MAGA Inc., a PAC aligned with President Trump, back in March 2025. Warren is suggesting that this financial connection might have influenced the government’s response. She specifically highlighted reports that Taylor Farms lobbyists were in contact with the White House, seemingly pushing for more time and additional proof before federal agencies publicly linked them to the outbreak.

There is a timeline of events that makes the situation look even more suspicious. According to a source, the FDA reached out to Taylor Farms on July 14 to set up a call, but the company claimed it was unavailable until July 15. The source noted that Taylor Farms failed to meet the FDA’s 24-hour deadline for deciding on voluntary action. The company eventually announced a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce on July 17.

Taylor Fresh Foods has pushed back against these claims. A spokesperson for the company stated, “We categorically reject suggestions that we attempted to receive or received favorable regulatory treatment due to political contributions or other improper influence. Any such allegations are false.” The company also maintained that it acts in the interest of science and consumer health rather than politics.

When asked by Elizabeth Schulze on July 21 about whether the government had the situation under control, Secretary Kennedy remained confident. “We do have the outbreak under control,” Kennedy responded. “We have an extensive forensics, epidemiological forensics, and we’ve identified the source of the outbreak. We and the companies that are involved have implemented a recall.”

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