A Canadian mom opened an envelope addressed to the man who owned her house before he died 19 years ago, and inside was a bag of used fake nails

A Canadian mom says she opened a letter addressed to the previous owner of her home, who died 19 years ago, and found a bag of used fake nails inside. The woman goes by Rachel and posts on TikTok as @hickory_homestead, where she shared photos of the envelope and its contents, according to BroBible. The post has since split commenters into two camps.

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In her photo post, Rachel wrote that her fiancé bought the house in 2008 and that the previous owner died 19 years ago. As the man had been gone for so long, the couple’s alarm bells started ringing when the envelope arrived. “So you can imagine our confusion when an envelope showed up addressed to this guy,” she added.

Rachel then revealed what was inside. “Inside? A bag of fake nails. Not new fake nails. Used fake nails,” she said. A small sheet of paper listed the name Leah Chantelle, who appears to advertise services as an “Intuitive Relationship Coach,” along with links to social media accounts and an email address. Rachel’s account has not been independently verified, and the sender’s motive was unclear when she posted.

Plenty of viewers treated the letter as a warning sign, as the nails were described as used. One commenter pointed out that the fake nails still had nails attached to them. Another told Rachel, “I would actually be going to the police, this feels weirdly sinister.” A third user agreed that the envelope “feels like it could be connected to a crime.”

Others suspected a promotional play. However, one commenter who described working in marketing wondered whether the letter was “a marketing tactic to get people to follow Leah Chantelle relationship coach.” As the envelope has a stamp but no postmark, it remains unclear whether the letter was mailed or left at the house. Rachel covers the address and the dead man’s name with her hand in the photo.

Chantelle later responded in an Instagram message to the outlet that covered the post. She said she did not know the person at the address had died, and she described the nails as a leftover from a hobby. “I have a lot of fake nails from a previous hobby, and I wanted to gift them to others,” she wrote. “It wasn’t my intention to scare anyone.”

The outlet said it also contacted Rachel through TikTok for comment. Its coverage floated a theory built on “contagious magic,” a concept described by Sir James George Frazer in his book The Golden Bough. The idea holds that objects that once touched a person stay connected to that person, and fake nails can collect skin cells. However, that explanation remains speculation, as Chantelle has described the nails as a gift.

Eerie stories travel fast on social media, and the same coverage pointed to a viral haunted open house video as an example of staged content. Mysteries tied to buildings and strangers have drawn large audiences before, including a man who described seeing a lit building with nobody inside from his Boston hotel window.

For letters addressed to someone who has died, mailing service PostGrid advises crossing out the address and writing “Deceased” and “Return to Sender” on the envelope. Canada Post then processes the item and returns it to the sender, according to that guidance. However, Rachel has not said in the post whether she followed those steps with the envelope or reported it to local police.

Rachel could post a follow-up on TikTok about what happens to the envelope and the nails, though the original post does not say whether she plans to contact police or the sender.

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