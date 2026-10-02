A Delta passenger asked if a $500 offer to take a later flight was negotiable and the gate agent laughed, then 20 minutes later Delta said yes

A Delta passenger successfully negotiated a $1,300 payout for giving up his seat after a gate agent initially laughed at his request. The situation reportedly unfolded as Maxwell Cohen prepared for a 7:00 AM flight.

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As reported by Bro Bible, Delta announced a need for volunteers to take a later flight, initially offering $300 for the inconvenience. Cohen found the offer insufficient, especially since the next available flight was scheduled for around 8:00 AM or 9:00 AM. When the airline increased the offer to $500, Cohen decided to test the limits of the gate agent’s authority. He approached the counter and asked if there was any room for negotiation.

The gate agent responded with laughter, clearly not expecting a counteroffer from a passenger. Cohen remained undeterred and explained he was being dead serious about his request. He countered the airline’s $500 offer with a demand for $1,300 to give up his seat.

His offer was reportedly accepted after 20 minutes

The worker did not immediately agree to the new price, but Cohen waited near the counter to see if the situation would change. After 20 minutes passed without any other passengers volunteering to switch, the gate agent reportedly returned to Cohen and accepted his offer. Cohen later shared his success on TikTok, where his video has gained thousands of views.

This experience serves as a great reminder that you should not always accept the first number an airline puts on the table. Other travelers have reported even higher payouts for their flexibility. One commenter noted, “OMG, this happened to me for $1000 it was such a lucky day.”

Another traveler shared an even more impressive experience, stating, “I got $2,500 and a first class ticket on the next flight. Don’t underestimate how much they’ll give you.” It seems that for many, these moments turn into unexpected windfalls.

One couple mentioned, “My husband and I did this for the first time a couple of years ago- easy $1800. We told ourselves we will do this any time it is offered in the future.” Another individual added, “United paid my daughter $2000, and it’s happened more than once.”

Airlines generally have protocols in place to handle these situations when a flight is overbooked. Delta provided a statement regarding these practices, saying, “Generally speaking, in the rare event of an oversold flight, we empower our people to provide compelling compensation to customers willing to take a later flight. Our priority is always to care for our customers while ensuring an on-time departure.”

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