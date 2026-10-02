A TikTok video from creator @iamtheonlymattthere has gone viral for tackling a heated debate about Gen Z workers in retail and service roles. The video is a direct response to another creator, @bald_brad, who posted a video titled “I Triggered Gen-Z” about the demeanor of younger employees, according to Daily Dot. In his original video, Brad claimed that his observations at restaurants and retail stores were confirmed by his comment section.

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He noted that many younger workers appear noticeably miserable and don’t seem to want to be there. However, Matt flipped the script by explaining that Gen Z workers aren’t trying to be difficult. Instead, Matt said these workers simply aren’t hiding their dissatisfaction with low-paying roles that don’t provide fulfillment, as they’re often dealing with tough customers while earning salaries that don’t cover their basic needs.

The exchange echoes another viral TikTok explaining why Gen Z keeps getting fired, which also sparked debate over workplace expectations. Brad later argued that Gen Z workers frequently blame previous generations for the current financial climate and demand higher pay for entry-level positions. He expressed frustration that even when these workers find employment in a tough economy, they don’t seem grateful for the opportunity.

Matt doesn’t think anyone can be grateful for a job that won’t cover rent

Brad believes people should appreciate landing a job, even if it isn’t an ideal role. Matt quickly pushed back, arguing that it is unrealistic to expect gratitude when a paycheck doesn’t cover the fundamentals of survival. He described workers forced to decide between eating and paying rent. “Why would I be happy at this job?” Matt said. He laid out the math, noting that nobody will feel grateful for making $7 or $10 an hour when rent is $2,000, and food costs $300 for an entire month.

@iamtheonlymatthere #america #poverty #capitalism #business getting paid nothing and not being able to pay our bills will not make us happy. We have been saying for a while that if you do not pay us enough, we are not going to care if I can’t make my rent there is no incentive at all for me to work.@Brad ♬ original sound – iamtheonlymatthere

Workers in that position are likely more stressed about their next meal than about putting on a fake smile for a customer, as the numbers leave little room for anything else. According to Matt, the problem is a lack of incentive, not a bad attitude. He argued that if a company cannot pay a livable wage, it shouldn’t expect Gen Z workers to be invested in doing the job well. In his view, motivation drops when pay is low, as a salary signals how much an employer values an employee’s work.

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