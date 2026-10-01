A realtor claimed her bank reached out after a short to-go stop turned into a charge she did not recognize. Adrienne, who posts on TikTok as @yoadriennesellshomes, said in her video that Capital One emailed her and asked whether she had meant to leave a 266% tip. Her account has not been independently confirmed.

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In the caption, she wrote, “A 266% TIP?!” She claimed she spent $15.01 and that a $40 tip was added, making the total $55.01. Capital One flagged the charge, she added, and after she spoke with the restaurant manager, the restaurant agreed to refund the full amount of her order. The video had drawn about 1 million views and almost 5,300 comments.

The email asked, “Did you leave a 266% tip at TST* NUEVO LAREDO CANT?” according to Adrienne. She said the message listed a purchase on Sep. 28, 2026, with a bill of $15.01, a 266% tip of $40.00, and a total of $55.01. She described getting dressed and going to the restaurant, which she identified as Laredo Navarro on Chattahoochee Avenue in West Midtown Atlanta.

Adrienne claimed an X on her receipt became a $40 tip

She told viewers she went in on Sunday, ordered soup, and picked it up to go, which is why she did not leave a tip. At the counter, she showed a staff member the email and explained that the X she put on the receipt had somehow turned into $40. The worker replied that the amount was a lot, Adrienne recalled, and went to pull up the order.

@yoadriennesellshomes A 266% TIP?! 😳 I spent $15.01 and somehow a $40 tip was added, making my total $55.01. Thankfully Capital One flagged it, and after speaking with the restaurant manager, they agreed to refund the full amount of my order. Moral of the story: CHECK 👏🏽 YOUR 👏🏽 TRANSACTIONS 👏🏽 Because I definitely did not authorize THAT tip. 😭 Has this ever happened to you? #Restaurant #scam #Storytime #moneytok ♬ original sound – Adrienne | Realtor

The employee came back a couple of minutes later with receipts, she continued. Looking at one of them, and without saying anything to Adrienne at first, the worker allegedly said, “Lindsay, Lindsay, Lindsay.” She then told Adrienne she needed to talk to the owner and asked her to wait, according to the video.

Once the owner got on the phone, he introduced himself and told her, “We’re gonna make this right,” Adrienne claimed. He apologized, she said, and told her he hoped the charge would not make her think any differently of the restaurant. He offered to refund the money and put it back on her card.

He then asked whether there was an amount she would prefer to have returned, she recounted. Before she could answer, he kept talking, and then said they were going to give her back the $40 tip. She told him she appreciated that he wanted to help and take accountability, but that she wanted to be clear: “this wasn’t an accident.”

The owner maintained that it was an accident and that “sometimes this stuff kind of just happens,” according to Adrienne. He described going to another restaurant where the total was $99, he left a $10 tip, and the tip somehow became $99. That did not match her case, she replied, because she claimed she did not leave a tip and put an X in the tip space on a takeout order.

She then asked the employee whether the X had been scratched out on her receipt copy, because the owner was calling it an accident. The worker did not want to say yes and did not say no, Adrienne claimed. That first reaction made her believe Lindsay had changed the receipt. The owner then told her he was going to stand by his staff, she added.

That was where she stopped the conversation, she stated. The restaurant did refund her money, she claimed, and staff told her they were not able to refund only the tip, so they refunded the entire order. She still did not accept the accident explanation, arguing that she had marked an X and did not see how the card could be rerun for an extra $40 by mistake.

Adrienne added that she usually does not look at bills or receipts as they hit her card, and that she needs to be better about that. She was glad the bank caught the charge, she explained, and shared the story so other people would check receipts and make sure tips were not changed. She invited viewers who had been through something similar to tell her about it. Receipt disputes over tips are nothing new, such as when a New Jersey customer left a $10 cash tip at Texas Roadhouse and put nothing on the receipt.

In the comments, some viewers focused on how they fill out a tip line. One person wrote, “That’s why I put $0.00.” Another commenter treated the added tip as more than a mix-up and wrote, “adding an unauthorized tip is illegal… ppl can go to jail for that.” A third said, “I would press charges since they wanna play.”

Other comments pushed back on leaving nothing, or described a different Atlanta receipt problem. One person wrote, “No tip at all is wild though.” Another said, “Girl I will never forget a waitress in Atlanta write her own tip in and gave me the receipt by accident. The hell I RAISED.” A further commenter pointed at the employee Adrienne named and wrote, “Lindsay been doing that, this just the first time she got caught!!”

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