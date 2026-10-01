Queen Michelle posted TikToks with stacks of cash and songs for her gang leader father, then Interpol tracked her and her mom to a Colombian town

Michelle Jamileth Macías Peñarrieta, known to her followers as Queen Michelle, has been arrested in Colombia alongside her mother, Inda Mariela Peñarrieta Tuárez. The TikTok star and aspiring pop singer was taken into custody in the town of Sabana de Torres. This arrest marks a major development in a sprawling money laundering investigation that centers on a staggering $25 million in alleged illicit funds.

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As reported by Dexerto, you might recognize her name from her viral presence on TikTok, where she frequently posted singing and dancing clips. Her online persona was defined by a lifestyle of extreme luxury. She often flaunted expensive vehicles, designer goods, and, most notably, massive stacks of banknotes. Beyond the clips of cash, she also used her platform to promote her music career, including songs that were dedicated to her father.

The investigation into the pair is deeply connected to her father, José Adolfo Macías Villamar. He is better known as Fito, the leader of the Ecuadorian gang Los Choneros. He is currently serving a 34-year prison sentence for murder and drug trafficking. Investigators allege that Michelle and her mother were integral parts of a criminal structure that used shell companies to launder money for this organization.

Both were expelled from Colombia

The financial scope of the case is significant. Authorities reportedly identified approximately $435,900 in unexplained financial movements within Michelle’s own accounts. Her mother’s accounts showed even higher figures, with investigators reporting around $1.3 million in unusual and unjustified income between 2020 and 2024. Officials believe this money was used to fund various criminal activities, including the purchase of weapons and payments to hitmen.

En Sabana de Torres, Santander, fueron detenidas mediante notificación roja de INTERPOL Inda Mariela Peñarrieta Tuárez y Michelle Jamileth Macías Peñarrieta, requeridas por la justicia ecuatoriana por lavado de activos.



Son la esposa y la hija de alias “Fito”, quien encabezó Los… pic.twitter.com/KzNrQ6KF8k — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) September 27, 2026

The arrest was the result of a massive, coordinated effort between multiple agencies. The operation involved Colombia’s Military Gaula, the DIJIN criminal investigation directorate, and local prosecutors. Crucially, the FBI and Ecuadorian authorities also provided support to track the women down. They had reportedly been hiding out at a ranch in Sabana de Torres for roughly four months after previously spending time in Medellín and Bucaramanga.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa commented on the success of the mission, stating, “This is how it’s done, Abelardo: working together and delivering results. We arrested them in Colombia, and they will face justice in Ecuador.”

Following their capture, both women were expelled from Colombia. They arrived back in Guayaquil recently. Their legal journey is far from over, as they were fugitives whose trial had been suspended. Officials have confirmed that they will be transferred to La Roca, a maximum-security prison located in Guayaquil.

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