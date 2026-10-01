A 60-year-old man in Memphis, Tennessee, is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting his roommate during a dispute that reportedly began over a grill. The incident occurred around 3:36 PM on Sunday inside a residence in the 2100 block of Brookline Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim, identified as Bruce Reid, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. Reid was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Memphis police said preliminary information indicates the two men were roommates who were involved in an altercation before the shooting. Darren Cranford has been charged with first-degree murder in Reid’s death, according to Law&Crime, which reviewed Shelby County court records. According to the probable-cause affidavit, the conflict between Cranford and Reid began when Cranford lit a grill near Reid’s motorcycle.

Cranford claimed that Reid was intoxicated and had begun making threats against him. Although the argument began outside, it eventually moved inside the home. A woman was eating at a local restaurant when she started receiving text messages from Cranford as the argument continued. One of the messages allegedly stated, “I am going to have to shoot him in self-defense.”

A woman says she got texts from Cranford while the argument was still going

The affidavit adds that Cranford noted he had armed himself with a gun and hid it under his shirt while the two men argued. The woman later arrived at the Brookline Road home. However, her account differs from Cranford’s version to investigators. She told them the two men were still arguing when she walked in, and she believed that Reid was sitting in his own room when the shot was fired. Cranford presented a different narrative to the police during their investigation.

He claimed that after the woman arrived at the home, Reid moved toward him in an aggressive manner. Cranford stated that this movement prompted him to fire one shot. At this stage, police have not released any evidence suggesting that Reid physically attacked Cranford, and authorities did not indicate that he was armed. Reports so far do not detail whether anyone besides the woman heard the threats Cranford attributes to Reid, or exactly where each man stood when the shot was fired.

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Under Tennessee law, a first-degree murder charge can be applied in cases involving a premeditated and intentional killing. The statute also states that the intent to kill does not need to exist for any definite period of time before the act. A person convicted of first-degree murder in Tennessee can be sentenced to life in prison, life without parole, or death. Tennessee also allows deadly force in self-defense, and individuals in locations where they have a right to be generally do not have a duty to retreat.

However, using such force requires a reasonable belief that there is an imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury, as the statute requires the danger to be real or honestly believed to be real and founded on reasonable grounds. Cranford was detained at the scene following the shooting and was later booked into the Shelby County Jail. He was initially held without bond. However, a bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, and it remains unclear if a judge altered his custody status at that time.

As of now, he has not been convicted of any crime. As the case moves through court, prosecutors could weigh Cranford’s self-defense claim against the woman’s account and the text messages, and no plea or trial date has been reported.

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