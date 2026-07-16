Woman wolfed down an entire plate of fried chicken wings and then swears she won’t pay for it because it tasted ‘so nasty’

A woman recently finished an entire plate of fried chicken wings only to declare that the meal was so unpleasant she refused to pay for it. The incident was captured in a video originally posted to Instagram by creator @michelleb.98 and later shared on X by the account @Sayitpop, Daily Dot reported.

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It is honestly baffling, if you ask me, to watch someone polish off every single piece of food on a plate and then immediately pivot to complaining about the quality of the meal. At the end of the video, the woman explicitly states her position, saying, “Like hell I’m paying for that. I can’t believe they serving fried chicken that taste so nasty. I’m not paying.”

The video does not provide any context regarding whether this was a genuine confrontation or a staged comedy bit. The creator tagged the post with hashtags like funny and comedy, which suggests it might be a skit, but the lack of clarity has certainly fueled a lot of debate online. You can see why people are frustrated, as the visual of an empty plate directly contradicts the claim that the food was inedible.

Viewers have been quick to point out the logical flaw in her argument

One commenter noted, “If it was terrible, stop eating it and let them know. If you eat it all, I don’t care if it was the worst, you should still pay for it.” This sentiment seems to be the consensus for anyone who has ever worked in the service industry. Another person did not hold back their criticism, writing, “Tastes so awful she finished the whole plate. Scamming broke a– loser.”

Woman claims a restaurant serves her fried chicken that tastes so awful she says she won’t be paying pic.twitter.com/xgNHEBptJs — Say it pop (@Sayitpop) July 14, 2026

The discussion even took a turn toward the legal side of restaurant disputes. One commenter shared a story about a time they split a check with someone who did not bring their wallet. The commenter wrote, “Judge told a woman I split the check with and she didn’t bring her wallet, ‘You eat, you pay.’ And she got 90 days in jail, because the judge knew that she had money in the bank. I wish this woman claiming it tasted awful and eating every bite, good luck with that [sic].”

There is also a broader conversation happening about how restaurants handle these types of situations. One user suggested that establishments should be much stricter, writing, “I believe the restaurant has the right to refuse service to anyone. They should exercise that right more often.”

Because the video does not identify the restaurant, its location, or show any actual interaction with the staff, we are left without a clear resolution. We do not know if she actually walked out without paying or if the whole thing was just a performance for the camera.

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