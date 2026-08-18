For years, two Philadelphia women have remained missing with no clear answers about what happened to them. Now police say disturbing images found inside a local man’s home may have opened a new chapter in both cases.

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According to The Tab, the images were discovered during an extensive investigation into 44-year-old Eugene Horsch. Police say the material appears to show two women who may be deceased. However, authorities have stressed that no bodies have been found.

The discovery has left homicide detectives facing an unusual investigation. They are trying to determine whether the images are authentic and what happened to the women shown in them.

Sifting through digital evidence with zero physical remains

Police began investigating Horsch’s home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood in June. The case started after he was allegedly parked illegally in a space reserved for law enforcement near Independence National Historic Park.

Police searching Eugene Horsch’s Philadelphia home uncovered a disturbing scene: hidden compartments, guns, drugs, chemicals, fake federal credentials, and a 55-gallon drum connected to water lines.

Investigators also reportedly discovered more than 600,000 images and over 70,000… pic.twitter.com/2XTlPjhSIq — Captain (@truecrimegarage) August 14, 2026

Officers found two handguns and $8,000 worth of illegal drugs. Horsch was arrested and charged with felony firearm possession along with municipal drug and weapons charges.

A woman was also found in his car. Police say she had identification belonging to missing woman Blair Tonzelli. That discovery led authorities to execute 96 search warrants connected to Horsch’s home. Unfortunately, this comes after another missing-person case in South Carolina that took a tragic turn

During the searches, detectives found hard drives containing about 600,000 images and 70,000 videos. They also discovered 10,000 pages of writings, manuscripts and drawings.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, homicide detectives later found photos and videos that appeared to show two deceased women. Inspector Ray Evers said the medical examiner would consider the women deceased if the material was genuine and had not been altered.

Police identified the women as Maribel Fresses and Gabrielle Amarando. Fresses was last seen in February 2018. Amarando has been missing since September 2012.

Evers described the discovery as “dark” and said detectives saw the women alive before seeing what appeared to be their deaths. He also noted that investigators normally have a body or remains in homicide cases. This investigation has neither. Sadly, that uncertainty has also affected a New Mexico family whose missing loved one’s remains were found nearly a year later.

The mystery deepened after police found a handwritten note mentioning serial killer Ted Bundy. Investigators also discovered urns containing human remains. Police said those remains could belong to family members and have not established a connection to the missing women.

Authorities are also examining 20 containers of unidentified chemicals in the basement. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore warned that some substances could become hazardous if combined and ignited. Police still do not know what Horsch may have been doing with them.

Investigators also searched a sump pump area that appeared to contain a hole in the ground. Vanore confirmed that no bodies were found there.

Horsch has not faced additional charges in connection with the disturbing discoveries. He remains in custody on the existing drug and firearms charges.

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