Max Jan Fowles-Pazdro, 46, said in a federal lawsuit that he provided a $2 million loan to Brendan Fitzpatrick, 38, a former cast member of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, after persistent requests tied to a United Kingdom real estate project. The filing named Fitzpatrick’s wife, Chloe de Serigny, 31, as well. Fowles-Pazdro said repayment was supposed to start within six weeks.

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According to the lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail, Fowles-Pazdro “dug into his and his wife’s life savings and funded a $2 million bridge loan” in January 2025. The document said two years have elapsed “and not a penny of the loan has been repaid.” It also said Fowles-Pazdro and his wife “now teeter on financial ruin” once that nest egg was gone.

Fowles-Pazdro claimed the couple still presented themselves as living in luxury. A recent social media photograph of them on a Mediterranean yacht was included in the court filing. He described the pair as “devoid of any worldly cares while yachting through the Mediterranean.”

Lawsuit cites friendship, unpaid loan promises, and a yacht photograph

The lawsuit alleged that Brendan used their personal friendship to secure the money. Fowles-Pazdro said the men shared friends in California and later spent more time together in Miami in 2024. The filing stated they grew close while bonding over upcoming children and other common ground. Brendan called Fowles-Pazdro his best friend and said his family is “also my family,” according to the court document.

Billionaire heiress and reality TV star husband allegedly scammed best friend out of $2 million, then posted pictures posing on yacht, lawsuit claims



Brendan Fitzpatrick, 38, who starred in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and his wife, Chloe, 31, the granddaughter of Canadian…… — UM LEGACY PRESS LTD (@umlegacypress) September 6, 2026

The couple and the Fowles-Pazdros spent the summer of 2024 at the Fitzpatricks’ rental in the South of France, the lawsuit said. That September they stayed at the Montreal home of Chloe’s mother. The filing stated that during those trips the couple “laid the groundwork to defraud and steal from [Fowles-Pazdro] and his family.”

The lawsuit said the couple kept promising repayment and raised the idea of asking Chloe’s mother for help. Brendan texted Fowles-Pazdro, “I am going to fix everything this week,” according to the filing. Another message from Brendan read: “We will absolutely have this resolved tomorrow [sic]; if not, I will be borrowing from my mother-in-law… We get funds by 2, or I will get them from her [sic]. I will say it’s life or death.”

Chloe allegedly told Fowles-Pazdro: “My mom had a serious conversation with Brendan; she said my [sic] March 10 we’re switching boats if nothing happens… and figuring out how to pay everyone back and get the f–k out.” For Chloe, the financial dispute is not the only allegation, as a man was recently charged with scamming women by posing as a 49ers player.

Sophie Desmarais, Chloe’s mother, serves as trustee of her grandfather’s fortune. Paul Desmarais was chairman and chief executive officer of Power Corporation of Canada until 1996. The Desmarais family has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, and Paul ranked as Canada’s fourth-richest person when he died in 2013.

Brendan and Chloe married in 2023 at a ceremony in California wine country that appeared in People magazine. Social media indicates they share one child. The lawsuit asks for damages that include attorneys’ fees along with the loan plus interest.

A separate lawsuit accuses Brendan of running an $80 million Ponzi scheme through Carbonatik, his mining and resource management company. For Brendan, the allegations of financial misconduct are not isolated, as a Georgia CEO was sentenced to 20 years for a $380 million Ponzi scheme.

His attorneys filed an answer that largely denied many claims in Fowles-Pazdro’s case while admitting some basic facts about agreements and communications. They also filed a counterclaim that accused the plaintiff of failing to meet obligations. The matter remains pending. Brendan filed a motion on September 3 seeking to change his legal representation.

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