A trip to Walmart for toiletries does not usually sound like a major shopping expense. But when several personal care products need replacing at once, a few routine purchases can quickly push the total higher than expected.

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TikTok creator Angelica Pickles (@angelicapicklesss21) said she recently spent about $102 on a Walmart haul containing personal care and beauty products. Her reaction to the total sparked a debate among viewers over whether everything in the bag should really count as a necessity.

The discussion became especially divided because the haul appears to combine everyday hygiene products with makeup and other beauty purchases. While some viewers questioned those choices, others argued that regularly used personal care products can still be part of a normal household budget.

Pickles said, “Why is everything $10 or more, for one item in the grocery store, I’m so f—ing tired, I can’t make this s— up.” She later said, “That’s all that’s all I have. That’s a hundred and two dollar bag from Walmart. I’m sick. I’m tired. Like this is I don’t even want to live here no more. I’m sick of it.”

The reported prices show how several relatively ordinary purchases added up. The haul included shaving cream for around $5, body wash for $9.98, face cleanser for $9.97 and deodorant for close to $14, while some makeup products were around $15. That kind of sticker shock is easier to understand when compared with an old grocery receipt, where everyday purchases show how different prices can look over time.

That is where the debate over necessities comes in. Some viewers questioned whether makeup and other beauty products should be included when discussing the cost of basic hygiene, particularly when those purchases can be postponed more easily than products such as deodorant or body wash.

Others pushed back on that distinction, arguing that people should not have to limit themselves to the bare minimum simply because they are trying to manage their spending. One commenter wrote, “The federal minimum wage is $7.25. The deodorant cost a minimum wage worker almost 2 hours of their life. Ridiculous,” while another wrote, “People who are saying those aren’t necessities… are we only supposed to work, eat, sleep and buy absolutely NOTHING that is extra?! my god.”

There is also no way to establish from Pickles’ TikTok alone that the same products would cost less elsewhere. Prices can vary depending on the brand, product size, location and promotions available at the time, as Walmart and Costco prices show, so the $102 total should be treated as her reported shopping bill rather than proof of Walmart’s prices across the board.

The same applies to suggestions that she could have simply chosen cheaper products. Switching brands can lower a grocery bill, but shoppers may have reasons for buying specific products, and a cheaper alternative is not necessarily one they want or can use.

That leaves the comments divided over two different questions. One is whether $102 is a lot to spend on a single bag of personal care and beauty products. The other is whether every item in that bag should be considered a necessity in the first place.

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