A woman flew across the country for a 4-day visit with an influencer. By the first hike, she was already questioning the trip

TikTok user @kaylakuncheff recently shared a story about a trip to visit an influencer that went sideways almost immediately, as the Daily Dot reports. She posted about her four-day visit in a video that has already racked up over 700,900 views and 140 comments.

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Kayla reportedly met this individual in Las Vegas and initially thought he seemed like a good guy. Everything felt pretty normal at the start, so she agreed to fly across the country to spend four days with him. Things started to feel off the moment she touched down.

She was not even sure if he was planning to pick her up from the airport or if she was on her own for transportation. When she reached out to ask if she should grab an Uber, he told her that he still had a lot of work to finish.

The trip wasn’t how she expected

She mentioned in her video, “I end up landing, and I text him, and I’m like, ‘Hey, what do you wanna do, should I call an Uber, are you coming to get me?’ And he says, ‘Can you call an Uber? I still have a lot of work I need to finish,’” she said.

At the time, she gave him the benefit of the doubt because she understood that his job could be demanding. However, the situation reportedly did not improve once she arrived at his place. She noted that he was extremely particular about where she should put her luggage, which she felt was a little bit weird.

The situation really took a turn during a hike. They spent hours out on the trail without stopping to eat anything. When they finally did stop for food, she claims that he had only packed enough for himself. He proceeded to eat his food without even acknowledging that she had nothing to eat. The trip continued to go downhill from there. They reportedly went to the gym together at one point, but he ended up leaving her alone there for about two hours.

Viewers in the comments were quick to call out the lack of communication and basic respect. One commenter wrote, “Disrespectful from the start,” while another added, “You dodged a something.” Another viewer expressed that they would have packed their bags much sooner, writing, “I would’ve left after the (3) hike // food 4 for one, only !!! Not a word ??!!!!”

Kayla chose not to name the influencer in her video. That did not stop people from trying to play detective in the comments section to figure out his identity. One person wrote, “Scanning the comments to see if anyone said who it was,” which shows just how invested people are in this kind of drama.

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