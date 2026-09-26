A couple renovating their bathroom say they found a note behind the wall reading ‘I killed my sister here in 1981,’ and an officer may look into it

Most people who open up walls during a renovation expect old newspapers or outdated wiring, not something that reads like a murder confession. TikTok user Kaylee Baggins (@kleebaggins) says that is what turned up behind the light fixture during the bathroom renovation of her new house. The handwritten note reads, “I killed my sister here in 1981. God help me.”

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Baggins shared the find in a series of photos, one of them zoomed in on the fixture, and the post has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. In the comments, she said their handyman yelled from the other room, “Uhh, you guys might wanna move.” She added that she showed the note to a friend who is married to a local officer.

According to Baggins, the officer showed it to his superior, and they were going to look into it. Police have not publicly commented on the note, and Attack of the Fanboy has not independently verified the account. However, that has not stopped TikTok users from debating whether the note is a real confession or a prank.

Some viewers are treating the note like the start of a true crime story

A large share of the reactions leaned into the drama, as many viewers treated the post like the opening scene of a cold case documentary. Others were more curious about whether anything strange had happened in the house since the discovery. However, Baggins has not shared anything new beyond saying she will post an update if anything further happens.

One commenter wrote that the note is “going to blow up someone’s life,” adding that they were ready for it. Another asked whether any paranormal things had happened yet, pairing the question with a GIF of Michael Jackson eating popcorn.

Plenty of people think a previous owner was just messing with whoever found it

Not everyone is convinced the note is genuine, as a number of commenters argued it is more likely a dark joke left by a previous resident. So far, no victim, suspect, or 1981 police record has been linked to the message. Some users backed up the prank theory by admitting they had left strange messages behind for future homeowners themselves.

One commenter said they scribbled odd messages in the attic before their childhood home sold, calling it “a little fun for the new people.” Another shared that their father and uncle once wrote a Jeffrey Dahmer joke under the siding of a neighbor’s house while redoing it.

It is not the first time a new homeowner has ended up involving authorities over something inside a property, as one buyer called 911 just days after taking over a house he bought at a foreclosure auction.

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