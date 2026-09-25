A woman says a stranger threw trash at her on the way to 7-Eleven, before a ‘zombie bite’ attack left her needing a skin graft

Diana Gonzalez is recovering from a severe facial injury after being attacked in downtown Seattle. The 36-year-old was walking to a 7-Eleven while working when a stranger, identified as Kamilia Chadli, reportedly initiated a random encounter that escalated into a violent assault.

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As reported by the NY Post, the incident began when Chadli threw a food wrapper at Gonzalez. When Gonzalez questioned the action, the situation turned hostile. Gonzalez claimed that Chadli spit on her, used a homophobic slur, and called her “the inferior race.”

Following these verbal attacks, Chadli allegedly threw Gonzalez to the ground. In a move that feels like something out of a horror movie, Chadli then bit a piece of flesh from the victim’s forehead. A witness nearby eventually intervened and pulled the two women apart before chasing after Chadli as she fled. Seattle police later apprehended the suspect.

The police later found a piece of flesh

Law enforcement officers later discovered a piece of flesh in a nearby grate, which they believe Chadli spat out during or after the assault. The injury was significant, as the piece of skin removed from Gonzalez’s forehead was reportedly around one inch in diameter. Police confirmed that the victim required a skin graft to close the wound and will be left with permanent injuries.

Diana Gonzalez says her alleged attacker, Kamilia Chadli, 36, threw trash, yelled multiple slurs, spit on her before tackling her to the ground and biting a 1-inch chunk out of her head.

Gonzalez was told Chadli spit her flesh into a storm drain & walked to a bus stop. @komonews https://t.co/r0hyYx6qfw pic.twitter.com/v0oFp8X006 — Tyler Cunnington KOMO (@TyCunningtonTV) September 25, 2026

In a recent interview with NBC, Gonzalez appeared with a large white bandage covering her forehead. She described the surreal nature of the attack, noting that the injury looks like a “zombie bite, like in a movie that you would see.” She expressed disbelief regarding the severity of the encounter, stating, “I can’t believe she bit a piece of my face off.”

Chadli is reportedly being held in the King County Jail on $150,000 bail. While police initially booked her on suspicion of a hate crime, prosecutors have since charged her with felony second-degree assault. Gonzalez remains focused on the legal outcome and the potential for future incidents.

She expressed a desire for Chadli to receive a lengthy prison sentence and mental health treatment, regardless of whether a plea deal is reached. Her primary concern is that the random nature of the assault suggests a high risk of recidivism. As she put it, “I’m just concerned that she would do it again because it was so random.”

The victim continues to process the event, noting that the physical and psychological toll of such a bizarre and violent act remains difficult to comprehend. She emphasized that she was simply trying to get a drink while working when the situation unfolded.

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