California McDonald’s manager was counting cash to end his shift, then a co-worker allegedly threw boiling oil on his face and back

A 20-year-old shift manager is currently recovering in the ICU after a violent incident at a Northern California McDonald’s. According to People, Jacob Smith was working his shift on Saturday, June 6, when he was allegedly attacked by a co-worker who threw boiling oil on him.

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The incident occurred while Smith was in the office preparing to count money at the end of his shift. According to his mother, Amber Smith, he caught movement in his peripheral vision just before the oil was thrown. The attack resulted in second-degree burns across 22 percent of his body, specifically affecting his face, neck, right arm, and back. Amber noted that the pain is so severe that doctors are unable to provide a level of pain medication outside of the intensive care unit.

The alleged attacker has been identified as 23-year-old Jalani Bluett. Yuba City Police Lt. Michael Bullard stated that authorities found the victim walking and able to communicate despite the visible burn marks. Following the assault, Bluett reportedly fled the restaurant before officers arrived. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office launched a search for the man, noting at the time that he was considered at risk due to a diagnosis and vulnerabilities.

The pain is so severe he can’t leave the intensive care unit

Law enforcement successfully located and arrested Bluett shortly after midnight local time. During his arraignment Lt. Bullard confirmed that Bluett was held to answer on several serious charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, and serious felony assault resulting in great bodily injury. He is currently being held in the Sutter County jail with no bail. John Cook, the owner and operator of the McDonald’s location, issued a statement regarding the situation.

He said, “The serious incident that took place at our restaurant this past weekend is deeply concerning, and our focus is on supporting our employee, Jacob, as he recovers.” Cook confirmed that the individual involved in the attack is no longer employed by the organization and that they are cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation. The incident highlights the dangers of on-the-job aggression, reflecting a case where an employee was sentenced for escalating a workplace dispute into extreme violence.

MCDONALDS MANAGER SUFFERS SECOND DEGREE BURNS AFTER COWORKER THROWS HOT OIL IN CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT ATTACK



Twenty year old Jacob Smith was working his shift at the McDonalds in Yuba City California on 30 May 2025 when 23 year old coworker Jalani Bluett allegedly tossed burning… pic.twitter.com/6QqQTFDAY2 — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 8, 2026

Smith is currently preparing for skin graft surgery, which is scheduled for later this week, as some of the burns are quite deep. Despite the severity of his injuries, Smith has shared a message of gratitude through a GoFundMe page set up for his recovery. He expressed thankfulness to God for saving his eye and for the support he has received from his family and friends.

“As much as I want to be angry, or want to hate people and be scared of people, it’s just so hard to be when I have so many people showing their love for me,” Jacob wrote. He added, “I’m not sad, and I’m not angry, and the pain doesn’t cause me grief because I know it’s necessary to heal. I’m so thankful for everybody.” His mother, Amber, remains focused on the legal process ahead. She stated, “I want justice to be served. I want him to serve the time he needs to serve for what he’s done to my son.”

She emphasized that while she does not wish bad things upon the attacker, she wants him to truly understand the nature of his actions and the pain he has inflicted.

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