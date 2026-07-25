Burger King now has a ‘Your Way Champion’ in every store, and they’ll get you a free Whopper if you’re unhappy

Burger King is giving customers a new reason to expect more from every Whopper they order. The fast-food chain has introduced the Whopper Guarantee, promising that guests who are unhappy with their burger will not leave disappointed. According to USA Today, the program officially launched on July 20 and is designed to improve customer satisfaction.

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The new guarantee goes beyond simply replacing a meal. If a customer is not satisfied with their Whopper, Burger King will remake it immediately. The guest will also receive their next classic Whopper free. The move reflects the company’s latest effort to rebuild trust by responding directly to customer feedback.

Burger King says the decision came after hearing repeated requests from guests who wanted faster help inside restaurants. Along with the guarantee, the company introduced a new role called the Your Way Champion. This employee wears a recognizable uniform and serves as the main person responsible for resolving customer concerns during a visit.

Burger King just raised the stakes for every Whopper it serves

Customers can claim their free burger by scanning the QR code printed inside their Whopper box. The code generates a unique six-digit redemption number. That code can later be used to receive a free classic Whopper.

Image from Instagram @burgerking

Burger King President Tom Curtis said the changes were inspired by honest customer feedback. “When we asked Guests where we could do better, they gave us a lot of honest feedback, and now it’s our responsibility to act on it,” Curtis said in a statement. The company believes having a dedicated employee available inside each restaurant will help solve issues before customers leave unhappy.

The Whopper Guarantee is part of a larger effort to improve the overall dining experience. The company has also been trying to address customer perceptions in other areas, including complaints about Burger King’s combo meal prices that recently sparked debate online.

Earlier this year in February, Burger King even shared Curtis’ phone number so customers could call or text him directly with comments about their visits. That unusual step encouraged guests to speak openly about what they wanted the brand to improve.

The Whopper also received its first major refresh in a decade during February. Burger King introduced a more premium bun and a new mayonnaise recipe. The lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomatoes remained unchanged. As major fast-food chains continue refining their menus, customers have also been sharing cheaper alternatives to popular menu items, including a McDonald’s employee’s Big Mac tip.

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