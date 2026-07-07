Burger King’s new combo prices have X talking about yesteryears: ‘Fast food forgot why people went there in the first place’

A video showing the price of a Burger King combo meal has ignited a heated discussion on X regarding the current state of fast food pricing, Daily Dot reported. The footage, which was shared by the account @ClownWorld and has already racked up more than 92,000 views, highlights just how expensive a quick meal has become. It is a bit of a shocker to see these numbers, as they really illustrate the disconnect many diners are feeling lately.

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The video appears to have been recorded directly inside a Burger King location. According to the footage, individual sandwiches are now starting at $7.59 and can climb all the way up to $12.99. When you decide to upgrade that sandwich to a combo with fries and a drink like a Dr. Pepper, Sprite, or Coca-Cola, the price jumps significantly. The video specifically highlights the Texas Double Whopper combo, which comes with two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, reaching a total of almost $16.

It is pretty clear that the value proposition of fast food is shifting for a lot of people. The account behind the post captured this frustration well in their caption, writing, “The portions have shrunk, quality has dropped, and somehow, we’re paying more than ever for drive-thru food.” They also added, “At some point, Fast Food forgot why people went there in the first place…”

A large segment of the audience remembers when these meals were considered the ultimate budget-friendly option

One user on X shared a nostalgic image of an old Burger King menu where items ranged from 39 cents to just under $3. While the exact year of that menu was not provided, the user commented, “We’ve lost our way…” However, not everyone agrees that the experience was better in the past. Another person chimed in to say, “I haven’t had any Burger King food in over 12 years. I can’t imagine how bad it’s gotten by now, quality-wise.”

A Burger King combo is now pushing $16.



People could probably stomach the higher prices if the food had actually gotten better. Instead, portions have shrunk, quality has dropped, and somehow we’re paying more than ever for drive-thru food.



At some point, fast food forgot why… pic.twitter.com/wMEJHFsyHS — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 6, 2026

The conversation has also touched on the fundamental purpose of the fast food industry. Someone noted, “Fast food is supposed to be an affordable alternative…” When that affordability disappears, it leaves a lot of customers questioning whether the convenience is still worth the cost. It is a tough pill to swallow when you are paying premium prices for a meal that many feel has seen a decline in overall quality and portion size.

Not everyone is blaming the brand for these price hikes, however. Some users are pointing toward the broader economic pressures currently facing the entire industry. One person defended the pricing, explaining, “You don’t get it…all the costs have risen so much for the industry, they are making very little or losing money in many cases.”

They also mentioned that “Labor and cost of goods have gone through the roof.”

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