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She went to her best friend’s wedding wearing a black dress and was kicked out. Redditors have questions

Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
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Published: Aug 16, 2026 05:45 pm

A 26-year-old bride recently removed her best friend from her bridal party after a dispute over a black dress caused a scene on her wedding day, Daily Dot reported. The bride took to the Reddit community r/Brides to recount the frustration of her pastel-themed wedding plans being ignored by someone she trusted to stand by her side.

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The trouble started when the bride planned a specific aesthetic for her wedding party, which included matching pink dresses and simple makeup. Her best friend initially agreed to these requirements, but she later requested to wear a black dress instead. The bride rejected this request because she wanted a cohesive look for the bridal party. While the bride offered the option for her friend to attend as a guest and wear whatever she wanted, the two eventually reached an agreement to stick with the original pink dress and makeup plan.

Everything seemed settled until the wedding day arrived. The bride explained that her friend showed up at her apartment wearing a black dress, dark eye makeup, and a dark lip. Even though the bride admitted her friend looked beautiful, the outfit completely clashed with the wedding vision she had worked so hard to curate. A heated argument followed, and the bride eventually gave her friend an ultimatum, telling her to either attend as a guest or leave the event entirely. The friend chose to walk away, slamming the door on her way out.

This story ignited a massive debate on Reddit

Reddit users are split on whether the bride was being unreasonable or if the friend was in the wrong for breaking their agreement. Some commenters were quick to criticize the bride, with one user calling her a “terrible friend” for how she handled the situation.

Am I the ahole for telling my bestfriend that she couldn’t be my bridesmaid because of her style?
by u/anonymous101099 in Brides

On the other hand, many people defended the bride, noting that it is her wedding and the friend had already agreed to the expectations beforehand. One commenter wrote, “It’s her wedding,” while another pointed out that the “bestfriend” did not uphold the original agreement they made regarding the attire.

The discussion also highlighted a common tension in wedding planning. While bridesmaids are often expected to follow specific color palettes and style choices, these requirements can sometimes feel restrictive to those involved. It is a tricky balance to maintain, especially when personal style preferences clash with a rigid vision.

Beyond the drama, many Reddit users expressed skepticism about the entire situation. Some people questioned if these types of conflicts actually happen in real life or if they are mostly confined to online posts. One user asked, “this actually happens to people??” while another labeled the post as “horrible” and suggested the narrative felt unrealistic.

It is worth noting that the thread only contains the bride’s side of the story. We don’t have the friend’s perspective on why she decided to change her outfit at the last minute, which makes it tough to know exactly what went down behind closed doors.

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Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.