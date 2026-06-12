The bride banned her sister’s boyfriend from the wedding to give the BIL open access, then attacked her over it at the dinner table

A pre-wedding dispute has escalated into a physical altercation between two sisters, reportedly leaving the bride with a black eye, a cut on her cheek, and missing hair. The incident, which has been circulating online after being covered by Bored Panda, stems from an account shared on Reddit in which the younger sister alleges the bride has been repeatedly enabling her future brother-in-law’s alleged unwanted advances toward her.

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The younger sister, who has been in a five-year relationship, says she was told she could only attend the wedding if she agreed to walk down the aisle paired with that same man, instead of their brother, at the groom’s request. When the younger sister reportedly refused and said she would attend only as a regular guest rather than a bridesmaid under those conditions, the bride allegedly issued an ultimatum: walk with the brother-in-law or leave her boyfriend at home.

The situation came to a head at a family meeting at their parents’ house. The bride allegedly began screaming and using derogatory language toward her sister before physically running at her and pulling her hair. The younger sister allegedly yanked back in response, causing the bride to lose some hair extensions. The bride then reportedly attempted to grab her again, at which point the sister punched her. According to the account, two witnesses were present for the altercation.

The family has fractured over the incident in the lead-up to the wedding

The bride has allegedly threatened to press charges following the altercation, though no charges have been confirmed. The father is said to support the younger sister’s account, while the mother has reportedly been more focused on keeping the wedding party intact and attempted to pressure the sister into apologizing.

The twins and a younger brother have also allegedly withdrawn from the wedding party in solidarity with the sister, adding further tension to the family dynamic. Similar disputes over inheritance and family loyalty have surfaced elsewhere online, amid a separate Reddit account about family members bickering over a deceased grandfather’s possessions.

The bride has since reportedly offered the younger sister a place in the wedding party paired with their brother instead, on the condition that she first apologizes. The sister has allegedly declined, suspecting the offer could be reversed at the last minute. She is said to be considering skipping the wedding entirely and has indicated plans to limit contact with the bride after the event.

According to the account, the bride had previously tricked the younger sister into a double date with the brother-in-law, and the original wedding plan had placed them together in the procession specifically to accommodate the groom’s wishes. The brother-in-law has not commented publicly on the allegations.

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