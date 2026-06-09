Reddit user says they discovered $5,400 in a false-bottom drawer of their grandfather’s dresser and chose to tell no one in the family

A Reddit user recently found a surprising sum of money while cleaning out their late grandfather’s home. While the rest of the family argued over ceramic plates and cheap wood carvings, this user found a hidden stash of $5,400 inside a false-bottom drawer of an old mahogany dresser.

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The user, who posts under the name u/Gigachad-Vibes on the r/confessions subreddit, described the mood in the family as very tense. According to the poster, their aunts and uncles spent weeks screaming at each other over items that were likely worth almost nothing.

According to The Daily Dot, the poster said they were the ones handling the heavy work of clearing out the home. This was how they came across the money in the first place, while the rest of the family focused on the smaller belongings.

A loose drawer in a heavy dresser led to the unexpected find

The discovery happened while the poster was dragging the mahogany dresser out of the house. They noted that it was heavy and smelled like mothballs. To make the piece easier to move, they pulled out the drawers, and that is when they noticed one of them was not sitting quite right. Tucked beneath a thin piece of plywood, they found several thick envelopes filled with $20 and $50 bills. After counting the cash twice in the garage, they confirmed the total was exactly $5,400.

The poster decided to stay completely quiet about the money and did not tell anyone in the family. While their mother was on the phone crying because her brother accused her of stealing a set of silver spoons that did not even exist, the poster listened to the drama while ordering a good dinner for the first time in months. They explained their choice by saying, “I think my grandpa would have liked it this way. He hated the bickering.”

Many people on the internet supported the decision. One commenter said, “You probably saved their lives by not telling them about that money, who knows what they would’ve done for that, considering how they fight over the dinner plates.” Other users shared their own stories about hidden family cash.

One person suggested checking freezer boxes or cleaning supplies, while another mentioned finding thousands of dollars stashed inside a grandfather’s old boots. Another commenter described a grandmother who hid money in her personal hygiene kit because she knew other family members had previously stolen from her dresser.

They noted, “If they had actually spent time with her, and you know, asked her about herself and her life, she probably would have told someone else about it.” Online stories about money often go the other way too, such as the man who bragged about never tipping servers before facing consequences.

According to information from Nolo, cash found in a deceased person’s property is typically considered part of their estate under probate law in most U.S. states. Whether keeping that money is a legal issue depends on whether probate proceedings were actually opened for the estate, which remains unclear. Money disputes can also appear in everyday settings, like the woman who overpaid for a quick car repair.

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