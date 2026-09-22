Group of Brits allegedly wouldn’t put their vapes away on five-hour easyJet flight, and they got to feel the full force of the legal system after

A group of passengers faced immediate consequences after landing in Birmingham, UK, when police boarded their easyJet flight to remove them for repeatedly vaping during the trip. The incident occurred following a five-hour flight from Larnaca, Cyprus.

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As reported by The Sun, footage of the event shows an officer greeting the group of three women and one man as the plane sat on the tarmac. Annalise Galstaun, who was a passenger on the flight, captured the scene and described the group’s behavior throughout the long journey. She claims that they ignored multiple warnings from the cabin crew.

According to her, the group reportedly attempted to hide their vaping devices behind their legs on the seats to avoid detection. She stated, “They were warned a few times by easyJet staff but continued to vape on the sly throughout the five- hour journey hiding the vape behind their legs on the seat.” She also mentioned, “Staff had seen them numerous times and I think someone close complained too.”

The passengers reportedly had to wait an extra 25 minutes

The situation caused a significant delay for the rest of the passengers. Because of the disruption, everyone else had to reportedly remain seated for an extra 25 minutes after landing while police handled the removal.

Brits forced off easyJet plane after ‘refusing to stop vaping’ pic.twitter.com/3tHRDTjb5Q — The Sun (@TheSun) September 22, 2026

Annalise explained the impact this had on the cabin, saying, “I felt annoyed as we were delayed around 20/25 mins grounded on the floor waiting for them to be escorted. There were children onboard crying, it’s a long journey.”

The video shows a member of the flight crew informing the group that police were waiting for them. An officer eventually boarded the aircraft and calmly asked the individuals to exit, saying, “Do you guys want to get off please?” He then instructed them, “Just go that way. We’ll have a chat with you outside.”

An easyJet spokesperson commented on the incident, confirming that flight EZY6610 was met by police upon arrival due to the disruptive behavior of the group. The airline emphasized that their cabin crew members are trained to manage these situations quickly to maintain the safety of everyone on board.

They stated, “Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time.” The spokesperson added, “We take these incidents seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

West Midlands Police also confirmed their involvement in the situation. A spokesperson for the force stated, “We received a complaint of a disruptive passenger and we supported staff in asking someone to leave the plane.”

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