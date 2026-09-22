Joachim Lanham, a 24-year-old adventurer from Norway, passed away following a hit-and-run incident in Kansas that cut his cross-country rollerblading journey short. Lanham was reportedly on day 22 of a trip that was intended to take him from New York to Los Angeles when he was struck by a vehicle.

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As reported by the NY Post, the incident occurred in Salina, which is about 175 miles outside Kansas City. An off-duty first responder discovered Lanham in a roadside ditch in critical condition. He was initially taken to Salina Regional Health Center before being moved to the intensive care unit at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. His family noted on Instagram that his brother Michael stayed by his side throughout his time in a medically induced coma until he passed away.

The circumstances surrounding the crash involve an 82-year-old woman who reportedly later came forward to authorities. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reported that the woman was operating a 2013 Ford Edge SUV while traveling west on Country Club Road. According to statements provided to KSAL, the driver believed she had hit something and returned to the area to check the scene. She did not see anything, so she continued home.

The driver reportedly returned to the location with a friend

Lt. Scott Trembley of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office explained that the driver noticed damage to her vehicle once she arrived home. She then contacted a friend, and the two returned to the location together. Lt. Scott Trembley told the Wichita Eagle, “She knew she struck something. She just wasn’t sure what.” The Saline County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to determine if the driver will face any charges.

🇺🇸🇳🇴 A 24-year-old Norwegian man rollerblading across the U.S. was killed after an 82-year-old woman struck him with her SUV in Kansas and initially drove away.



Joachim Lanham was on day 22 of a cross-country journey from New York to LA when he was found critically injured in a… pic.twitter.com/lkMcJUy6jO — NewsForce (@Newsforce) September 22, 2026

Lanham was clearly passionate about his long-distance skating. Just 40 minutes before the accident, he reportedly spoke with his parents on the phone and expressed how much this mission meant to him. He had previously completed a massive journey across Australia earlier this year, covering more than 3,665 miles.

On the day of the crash, Lanham posted a video to Instagram documenting his time on the empty roads of Kansas. He captioned the post, “I’m in Kansas baby, the heatwave has been kicking my ass, I thought I knew what hot, but nothing like this.”

He remained determined despite the difficult conditions, writing, “My weather forecast app keeps telling me to check up on my loved ones and to seek refuge, but I’m on a mission. Mother nature will definitely slow me down but I will succeed.”

His family shared that the support from his followers meant a great deal to him. In a post directed to his community, they wrote, “We as his family are so thankful for all the support you have given him on his wild adventures. They meant the world to him.” Before the crash, Lanham recorded one final video showing a butterfly flapping its wings on his foot, a small moment that highlights the nature of his solo travels.

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