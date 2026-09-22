A Marquette University student in Milwaukee appeared to miss a lecture, and the rest of the class, including the professor, showed up at his apartment instead. Claire, who posts on TikTok as @file_092006, shared the video, which she filmed as the group walked to the building and went inside. The clip has gained 11.5 million views.

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On-screen text in the video reads, “Our classmate didn’t show up to the lecture so we took a field trip to his apartment.” Claire’s caption states, “His roommate was also in the class dw.” The video shows the group passing large university buildings before climbing outdoor stairs and entering the apartment.

Inside, the professor, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and holding papers, walks through a living room with a couch and a cluttered closet area. Claire continues filming as he moves toward the kitchen, leans over the counter, and pulls a donut from a refrigerator or cooler while some students sit on the couch and laugh.

Professor greets the student and starts talking through the missed lecture

On-screen text then appears that reads “he took a donut” followed by “he’s giving the lecture bro.” The professor walks toward a hallway. A young man identified as Henry steps out, looking surprised and running his hands through his hair.

The professor greets him and says, “Good morning! Thanks, Doc!” He continues, “We were so worried. Because you were always there. So we’re like, maybe something happened to you. But because we know you wouldn’t miss this class because it’s so fun.” He adds, “So we decided to bring him here. Say hi to everybody.”

Students, some off-screen, respond with “Good morning.” The professor asks, “So are you surprised to see us?” Henry replies, “Yeah, I am.”

While holding and eating the donut, the professor begins speaking about the class material. He says, “Bought a bunch of brands from this company that were like coffee brands, chocolate brands. No one cared about this brand. In fact, since whatever, forever.”

The video presents the visit as a response to Henry not appearing for the lecture. Claire films the professor speaking in the apartment after the group arrives together.

Viewers left a range of comments under the video. One commenter described the situation as a personal nightmare and wrote, “im crying this is my worst nightmare imagine skipping class and class comes to you.” Another said they reacted strongly once the lecture started in the apartment: “I LOST it when he started actually lecturing.”

A third predicted the student would attend in the future, writing, “He’s never skipping a class again.” Some commenters who identified as professors said they had not considered the approach. One wrote, “As a prof I didn’t know this was an option when students skip my class.” Such unconventional teaching moments can lead to remarkable outcomes, like when a student who enrolled at Miami Dade College at age 10 returned as its 18-year-old professor.

Other viewers called the visit inappropriate. One wrote, “What an invasion of privacy.” Another said, “I’d sue the teacher this is weird asf.” A further comment stated, “That is so not funny. I’d be on the phone with a lawyer asap.”

One commenter said the professor should lose the job: “I hope that professor gets fired. This is so inappropriate on so many levels.” A different viewer questioned the criticism and wrote, “Why are people so upset? Isn’t this what you do when you care about someone?”

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