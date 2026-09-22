A woman named Molly, who posts on TikTok as @mollyisastrawberry, shared a video that has gained 1.3 million views in which she held up a Chipotle bowl and described changing her name on Uber two years ago. On-screen text in the video read, “me when i changed my uber name to a man’s name 2 years ago to get bigger portions at chipotle.”

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She placed the clear plastic bowl on a table and removed the lid, showing greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and a protein topping, with a white receipt still on the lid.

In the caption on that video, Molly wrote, “it works. you get less sketchy uber drivers too bc they think you’re going to a man’s place.” She presented the name change as something that had continued to affect both her food orders and her rides.

Molly said the name change first targeted Chipotle portions and later coincided with fewer odd driver encounters

Molly later posted a follow-up TikTok video. On-screen text in that clip included “change your name on Uber to a man’s name” and a note that she had told all her friends to do the same. This kind of price discrepancy has sparked other complaints, such as when a woman says Uber Eats charged $32 for a single Arby’s sandwich.

In the video, Molly said, “If you’re a woman, you should change your name on Uber, Uber Eats, whatever, to a man’s name.” She explained that she originally made the change around two years ago because she wanted extra portions at Chipotle.

@mollyisastrawberry it works. you get less sketchy uber drivers too bc they think you’re going to a man’s place 😭 ♬ original sound – Chaney Weaver

“Okay, and it worked,” she said. She then described noticing another change. Molly said she started “getting less weird Uber drivers and less weird like Uber situations in general because they thought that a boyfriend was calling the Uber for me or my dad was calling it for me. That I was going to a man’s house.”

She added that “all of like the weird comments that I used to get completely stopped.” Molly also said that Uber Eats drivers asking her to come outside and meet them, even after she had selected the leave-at-door option, stopped as well. She called that development interesting and asked viewers whether the same thing had happened to anyone else, referring to it as a “pro hack, I guess.”

The caption on the follow-up video read, “Replying to @Cat? i have told all my friends to do this haha.” Molly did not present the larger portions or the change in driver behavior as something she had independently measured beyond her own orders and rides.

@mollyisastrawberry Replying to @Cat? 🐱 i have told all my friends to do this haha ♬ original sound – molly 🍓

Viewers who commented on the original video described a range of similar and different experiences with names on delivery apps. One commenter said delivery using their own name and phone always went to the apartment door, while orders using a boyfriend’s name and phone always went to the lobby.

Another commenter wrote that they had changed their name to a guy’s name on DoorDash so male dashers would stop waiting at the door to hand over the order when the setting was already “leave at the door.” A separate commenter said they tried the approach on Uber Eats and “indeed got bigger portions like 98% of the time.”

Other commenters reported different outcomes. One wrote, “I did this and got smaller portions.” Another said they noticed “john” gets more sauce from Taco Bell. One commenter described putting “pregnant lady” as the name on a bowl while pregnant and said they “always got a stuffed bowl everytime.” One viewer suggested documenting the pattern and suing.

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