‘Not even a meal’: Woman says Uber Eats charged $32 for a single Arby’s sandwich

A fast-food sandwich is supposed to be a quick and affordable meal. But one woman’s delivery order has people questioning whether food delivery apps are quietly turning simple cravings into expensive purchases.

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The debate started after a video shared on an X post by @ClownWorld showed a woman revealing the total she paid for a single Arby’s sandwich through Uber Eats. According to Daily Dot, her final bill reached $32, even though she ordered only one sandwich with no fries or drink.

The clip quickly sparked debate online. While many viewers criticized the growing list of delivery fees, others pointed out that the app displays the total cost before an order is placed. The conversation soon shifted from one sandwich to the true cost of convenience.

Hard to believe how one sandwich ended up costing that much?

The woman held up her order and told viewers, “This is my $32 double roast beef sandwich.” She explained it was not part of a meal and did not include fries or a soda.

This woman is furious after her Arby’s roast beef sandwich costs $32 through Uber Eats. I don’t blame her. These delivery apps have added so many fees that ordering one meal has become ridiculous. But at the same time, the app tells you exactly what the total is before you hit… pic.twitter.com/z0rA2cU0KR — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 3, 2026

She said the sandwich itself cost $13.28 before extra charges were added. According to her breakdown, Uber Eats added about $12 as a delivery fee and another $2 as what she called a “long distance fee.” She also tipped the driver $3.

The growing cost of eating out has also been a talking point in other recent stories. In one, a TikToker claimed a $300 luxury steak was taken away by a server moments after it was served because of a common dining habit.

Frustrated by the final amount, she said, “F— you, Uber Eats.” Based on the figures she shared, the sandwich, fees, and tip totaled about $30.28 before tax. The remaining amount came from taxes, bringing the final price to roughly $32.

The video quickly attracted reactions from viewers. One commenter suggested avoiding delivery apps altogether and wrote, “Pick it up yourself. Learn to make a sandwich!”

Others responded with sarcasm. One person joked, “How else is Uber paying drivers’ benefits?” They added that they had already stopped using delivery services because of rising costs.

The commenters argued that delivery apps have added enough extra charges over the years to make ordering a single meal feel unreasonable. At the same time, the post also pointed out that Uber Eats shows the full total, including all fees, before customers confirm their purchase.

Some users questioned why the woman did not collect the order herself. However, the post did not mention whether she had transportation, a mobility issue, or another reason for choosing delivery.

Another commenter shared a similar experience and wrote, “I paid $90 for $50 worth of wings.” They added that they even used an Affirm payment plan to cover the order.

Pricey meals have also sparked debate over diners’ expectations. In another recent story, a man said his date was stunned after he took leftovers home from a $220 dinner, prompting discussion about dining etiquette.

The exact delivery fee, long-distance charge, or other costs described in the video could not be verified at the time of publishing. The reported breakdown reflects the woman’s own account as shared on X.

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