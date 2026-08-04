‘Severe pain’ and vocal damage: Former pop star sues Singapore Airlines over alleged skewer incident

Most travelers worry about flight delays or uncomfortable seats. One former child pop star says her biggest concern became something far more frightening after an in-flight meal reportedly left her choking.

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A routine meal service on a Singapore Airlines flight has now turned into a legal battle. Former Thai pop star Briohny Smyth has filed a lawsuit against the airline in the US. She claims a wooden skewer from a chicken dish splintered while she was eating and became lodged in her throat.

According to Dexerto, the incident has left the 44-year-old dealing with lasting throat problems. She says the injury has affected both her speaking and singing voice. The report also noted that the airline has declined to discuss the ongoing case.

That meal definitely wasn’t supposed to end like this

Smyth alleges she was served a chicken skewer during the flight. She claims the wooden stick splintered while she was eating. Without realizing it, she swallowed part of the broken skewer.

Woman, 44, allegedly swallowed 3.8cm satay stick on SIA flight, suing & seeking damages https://t.co/wokDFXsqYq pic.twitter.com/viWt6tW0nI — Mothership (@MothershipSG) August 3, 2026

Court documents state that the wooden fragment measured about 1.5 inches long. Smyth says it became lodged in her throat and caused immediate pain.

While Smyth’s lawsuit centers on an alleged in-flight injury, air travel has also been making headlines for other reasons. In another story, a Florida woman said she ended up freezing her bank accounts after a scammer targeted her following complaints about a delayed flight.

In the filing, she described “severe pain, violent coughing” and “choking distress.” She also claims she experienced “substantial pain and emotional distress” while trying to remove the shard from her throat.

The lawsuit says the incident did not end after the object was removed. Smyth alleges she has continued to suffer from throat discomfort. She also reports vocal fatigue, raspiness, throat tightness, and pain after speaking or singing for long periods. According to the filing, she is still receiving treatment for the injury.

The Independent reported that Singapore Airlines has responded only by stating it is “unable to comment on pending litigation.” The airline has not publicly addressed the allegations while the legal case remains ongoing.

Air travel has continued to spark viral discussions beyond safety and legal disputes. In another story, a passenger confronted a woman who pushed through a packed airplane aisle before the cabin door had even opened, prompting debate over travel etiquette.

The lawsuit is still pending, and the claims have not been ruled on by a court.

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