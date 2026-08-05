‘You’re gonna die. I can kill you’: A driver threatened a mother with her 3-year-old in the car, and police said there’s nothing they can do

A North Carolina mother says a stranger threatened to kill her on the highway while her 3-year-old sat in the back seat, and police told her afterward that there was nothing they could do about it. Her account, which comes from a single Instagram video and its caption, has not been independently verified.

Recommended Videos

According to The Nerd Stash, the woman posted a video on Instagram in which she says she was driving on I-85 in Greensboro with her son when another driver cut in front of her. He hit the brakes unexpectedly, a maneuver she tried but failed to steer clear of. She says she honked, and he responded by pulling up alongside her car and shouting, “You’re gonna die!! I can kill you.” She says her son had no idea what was happening and simply copied the man’s screaming.

In the video’s caption, she said she got in touch with the Greensboro Police Department right away, handing over footage of the encounter along with the man’s license plate number. She says officers eventually got back to her, but only to explain that without an officer present to witness it directly, and with no one physically injured, there wasn’t much the department could do.

What North Carolina law actually says about threats like this

North Carolina does have a specific statute covering exactly this kind of situation. Under N.C.G.S. § 14-277.1, communicating threats is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The law doesn’t require anyone to actually be physically hurt for the charge to apply, only that a threat was made and that a reasonable person would believe it could be carried out.

A woman & her 3 y/o were in a road rage incident on I85 in Greensboro when a man was driving recklessly swerving & then cut her off so she honked & he slammed on his brakes & she honked again so he got up beside her & said “she was going to die” & then he said “I could kill you.” pic.twitter.com/NxVy0tO6FH — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 4, 2026

Reaction to the clip split in two directions. Many viewers focused entirely on the driver’s behavior, with one writing, “How these people walk among us is a mystery to me. Completely unhinged behavior.” Several others pushed for the man to be identified and held accountable, and one found dark humor in the toddler’s reaction, joking, “The baby mocking him sent me lol!”

A separate group of commenters turned their criticism toward the mother’s choice to stay near the other vehicle instead of putting distance between them. “Foolish. So you go to pass him and pull up next to him after that? I would’ve gotten my kids off the road and out of danger and taken an exit for 10 minutes. People are nuts,” one wrote.

A similar case drew comparable frustration recently when a Florida man threatened to shoot a woman parked near his home, with the woman in that video also saying police never showed up after she called. On the broader question of how to handle a hostile driver, general safety guidance tends to point in one direction.

According to The Hartford, citing NHTSA, drivers are advised to put as much distance as possible between themselves and an aggressive driver, avoid engaging further, and head to a public or well-lit location, or call 911, if the situation feels dangerous. The driver in the North Carolina incident has not been identified, and it’s unclear whether the case has been reopened or reassigned since the video drew wider attention.

Beyond what’s shown in the video and its caption, the specifics of the encounter remain unconfirmed by any outside source.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy