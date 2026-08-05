A driver tried to outrun Florida troopers at 140 mph after a 100 car highway takeover, but a red light ended the chase

A driver led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a 140 mph chase early Saturday after fleeing the scene of a massive highway takeover that shut down Interstate 75 near Tampa. As reported by Carscoops, the pursuit began after a trooper spotted a green BMW speeding away from the gathering and gave chase.

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The incident started around 1:30 AM near Mile Marker 266 in Thonotosassa, when traffic cameras alerted authorities that roughly 100 vehicles had blocked all northbound lanes to perform burnouts. Florida law defines a street takeover as 10 or more vehicles coordinating to obstruct a roadway, a threshold this gathering far exceeded.

Most drivers scattered and were allowed to leave once troopers arrived on scene, but one BMW allegedly took off at a high rate of speed. A trooper pursued the vehicle as it wove through traffic with its hazard lights on, eventually reaching 140 mph in a 70 mph zone before exiting onto Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The chase ended the moment the driver ran a red light

The pursuit came to a close when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Dona Michelle Drive and pulled into a nearby parking lot, where troopers made the arrest. The driver, identified as twenty-five-year-old Yulian Torres Lugo, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing to elude and participating in a street takeover, both felony offenses. News of the arrest circulated alongside other unrelated stories drawing attention online that same weekend, a viral dispute over a seafood order picked up traction for reasons entirely separate from the highway takeover.

New Florida Highway Patrol dashcam video shows a trooper responding to an I-75 street takeover before chasing a BMW at speeds authorities said reached 140 mph. https://t.co/rNgwOjIzAL — PennLive.com (@PennLive) August 4, 2026

Three passengers in the BMW, including a twenty-four-year-old and two eighteen-year-olds, were also arrested and charged with misdemeanor highway racing. All four were booked into the Hillsborough County Jail following the incident.

Florida has enforced legislation against street takeovers since October 2022, banning unsanctioned drag racing, drifting, wheelies, burnouts, and donuts under state law. Between 2018 and 2022, the state issued 6,641 citations for street racing or stunt driving, with most participants and spectators falling between the ages of sixteen and twenty-nine. The same week’s news cycle also carried other unconnected stories making the rounds; a workplace dispute over a second-day firing drew its own separate wave of online attention.

A first-degree misdemeanor conviction for street racing or stunt driving carries a one-year driver’s license revocation and a fine between $500 and $1,000, with penalties escalating for repeat offenders. Law enforcement agencies across the state have ramped up enforcement, including a June operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol that resulted in 22 arrests at car meet-up events.

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