‘Gen Z is COOKED’: Woman claimed she lost her job on her second day because she was late twice, and the internet doesn’t seem very sympathetic

A woman from Miami, Florida, alleged that she got fired from her job on the second day because she was late on the first two days. The woman alleged that she told her employer about her issue with being late on the first day, but when she was 5 minutes late on the second day, she was reportedly fired.

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According to The Nerd Stash, the user @bigsisrayy published a video on TikTok giving additional insights into her story. She declared that she was 30 minutes late on the first day of her job because she discovered that her license was suspended, but she managed to inform her employer earlier. However, on the second day, according to the woman, she was 5 minutes late due to her menstrual cramps and didn’t inform her employer, thinking that she would apologize in person after getting there. But as she got there late, she was told that she had been fired.

There’s no sign of a financial rant as she only shares how she got fired. In her video, stated, “I didn’t know that [being five minutes late] would have got me fired. They didn’t explain to me their attendance policy. And if it was so high to that extreme, I thought they would have made the brevity of that situation a little bit higher, quicker.”

Viewers didn’t seem to buy her explanation

As the video went viral, viewers poured their opinions on the matter, with most of them blaming her for getting fired. As one of the commenters stated, “Gen Z is COOKED!!! Why would they have to tell you attendance and punctuality is high priority? That’s a given.” Another one added, “They didn’t explain the attendance policy? You needed someone to tell you that you actually have to come to work on time? The start time on your schedule is not a suggestion.”

At the same time, some people referred to this incident as a “learning experience.” One of the viewers commented, “I am sorry you lost that job! I hope this is a learning experience for you and that you can go on and do and be better!” Another one added, “You don’t have to explain yourself! Don’t let these people and comments get you out of character. God got you, and you know that.”

According to Legal Clarity, it appears that an employer can fire an employee for being late, especially in cases where employment lies in the at-will category of employment. However, if an employee is being late due to legally protected reasons like disability or family emergency, then the employee is protected. Moreover, if there is a company policy of warnings, then the employer must adhere to that to avoid legal issues. It’s unclear whether it applies to this woman’s case as her company remains unknown.

There’s no follow-up video from the woman which gives further insights into her story. Her claims are not independently verified.

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