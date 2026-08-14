Perez Hilton wakes up in a Florida hospital after a livestream crisis, and is now being held under Florida’s Baker Act

Perez Hilton is recovering in a Florida hospital following an incident that occurred during a TikTok livestream on August 4. As reported by VT, emergency responders were dispatched to his home after viewers who witnessed the broadcast in real time alerted authorities.

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Hilton’s family confirmed that he sustained injuries during the incident that required surgery. The blogger and media personality has built a following over the years through his celebrity commentary and social media presence, and the livestream had been active for several minutes before the incident occurred. His family later addressed the aftermath directly, including in a statement covered in a separate report on the children being moved from the home just before the livestream began.

Following his hospitalization, Hilton is currently being held under Florida’s Baker Act at a state-regulated mental health facility. While in the facility, he does not have access to his phone, the internet, or other electronic devices, and his family has said their focus remains on his recovery and stability during this period.

The Baker Act allows for temporary involuntary evaluation

Florida’s Baker Act, enacted in 1971, allows individuals who meet specific legal criteria to be temporarily detained and assessed at a mental health facility. As explained by NB Hospitals, the law exists to provide immediate intervention for people experiencing a mental health crisis who may pose a risk to themselves or others, and it applies regardless of a person’s public profile or occupation.

STS in ON SCENE at #PerezHilton’s home …



Just confirmed it, is in fact, Perez Hilton who was seen on Tik Tok video earlier.



He is now “Baker Acted”, meaning he was admitted to the hospital, likely for a 72 hour period — or longer.



We are covering the Lindsay Clancy trial.… pic.twitter.com/mEz9Z1d7dF — Surviving The Survivor Podcast (@PodcastSTS) August 5, 2026

The initial evaluation period under the Baker Act can last up to 72 hours. During that window, psychiatrists or clinical psychologists assess the individual to determine next steps, which can include voluntary treatment, involuntary outpatient placement, or continued involuntary inpatient care if the person still meets the legal criteria for detention. The process is designed to stabilize acute symptoms before longer-term care decisions are made.

Hilton’s incident drew widespread attention online after it was reported, with reactions from fans and public figures alike. He remains at the facility as his family and medical team continue to manage his recovery.

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