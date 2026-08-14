12-year-old saved up all summer to buy a gaming console. Then he received one for free, thanks to one stranger’s donated store credit

A young gamer recently walked into a retro video game store with a pocket full of hard-earned cash, only to walk out with a free Nintendo 64, Daily Dot reported. The heartwarming interaction, which was recorded through smart glasses and posted on Instagram by the creator @retrojakesvideogames, shows exactly how much the gaming community can rally around a new collector.

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The store employee started the interaction by showing the boy two different Nintendo 64 options. One was a reshelled unit priced at $150, while the other was a more affordable $75 model that came with a copy of Hey You, Pikachu! The boy opted for the $75 version, clearly mindful of his budget. When the employee asked if it was his birthday, the boy confirmed he had just turned 12. He also shared that he had been working hard all summer just to have enough money for this specific purchase.

Things took a turn for the better when the employee asked what additional game he would pick if he could have any title from the shop. The boy chose Mario Kart 64. The employee then revealed a secret about why this day was going to be special. A customer named Tim had visited the store about two weeks earlier and traded in his entire collection for store credit. Instead of using that credit for his own gain, Tim instructed the shop to use it to help out younger collectors.

The video has been making waves on Instagram and Reddit

Because of that donation and the fact that it was his birthday, the employee told the boy that the console, the game, and all the necessary accessories would be completely free of charge. The boy was understandably surprised and asked, “So I don’t have to pay for any of it?” The employee confirmed the gift and even mentioned that the console came with a 30-day warranty. The boy tried to offer the employee $10 anyway, but the worker politely declined and told him to save that money for something else.

Plenty of people jumped into the Instagram and Reddit comments to share their appreciation for both the shop and the generous donor. One person wrote, “Let’s go shop owner and Tim!!!! Well done on that young man for learning what it takes to work hard and earn something you really want, and then being rewarded for that passion and hard work was just chef’s kiss.”

It seems like these kinds of stories are becoming a bit of a trend in collector circles. Another commenter noted that they have seen similar gestures popping up in their feeds, explaining, “A lot of them would pop up in my feed a few months back. Many card sellers at conventions and the chat gives donations and makes some kid’s day when they get that one Pokémon they’ve been looking and saving for on the house or at a huge discount.”

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