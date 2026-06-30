Girl went to Tractor Supply with a $20 bill to rescue as many plants as possible. The staff recognized her and didn’t let her ‘pay even a penny’

A young plant enthusiast named Adelynn recently headed to Tractor Supply with a 20 dollar bill in her pocket, only to walk out with a whole cart of greenery without spending a single cent. The heartwarming visit was captured in a video shared on TikTok by @adelynnsplantrescue and later reshared on X by @SusieM414141, showing how her dedication to saving struggling plants earned her some unexpected support from store staff, Daily Dot reported.

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Adelynn started her trip by explaining the mission for the day to her viewers. “Today we’re at Tractor Supply and we have a challenge,” she said. “So I have a 20 dollar bill here, and we’re gonna have to see how much plants we can get with only 20 dollars.” She also made sure to give credit where it was due, mentioning that the funds came from a supporter. “Shout out to Paula from Maine,” she said. “She’s actually the one who gave me this money.”

She doesn’t just look for the healthiest options, but instead hunts for the ones that look like they’ve seen better days. While sifting through the clearance section, she pointed out the condition of one plant by noting, “This is bad. This is the baddest one right here.” However, she clearly has an eye for potential, as she spotted a different plant and remarked, “It’s definitely a life. You can see the green on it.”

The entire vibe of the shopping trip changed when employees at the store recognized her from her online content

An employee approached her and asked, “Are you the one that does the dead plants on the internet?” Once Adelynn confirmed her identity, the staff moved quickly to help her out. One employee confirmed her account name to a colleague and gave a simple instruction, saying, “Give them to her.”

It turns out the staff had been following her journey for a while. One staff member told her, “You went viral and we saw it all. All of us saw it. So we’re gonna do anything we can to help you.” They gathered a selection of plants for her, and she ended up leaving the store without paying for any of them. Reflecting on the experience, Adelynn said, “That was super, super, super cool. Didn’t make me pay even a penny.”

The response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive. People online are loving her commitment to nursing plants back to health. One commenter noted, “What a great video! She’s a rockstar! We need more kids like this!” Others were just as impressed by the store’s kindness. One person commented, “Hey, that’s amazing. I love seeing things like this too, especially in today’s world. There’s not enough of it, and yay Tractor Supply for giving them for free.”

Another viewer called her an inspiration, writing, “Wow, this young lady named Adellyn is an incredible role model and steward. May folks young and old also be moved to rescue ailing plants regardless of geographical location.”

This young lady, Adellyn, rescues plants that she knows she can save even if they look dead. She goes bargain hunting at Tractor Supply to see how many she can buy for $20. They recognize her and give them to her for free. I love seeing someone her age passionate about what she… pic.twitter.com/iLhqX9EBw0 — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) June 29, 2026

As for the backstory, @SusieM414141 summarized the sentiment well in the caption, writing, “This young lady, Adelyn, rescues plants that she knows she can save even if they look dead. She goes bargain hunting at Tractor Supply to see how many she can buy for $20.”

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