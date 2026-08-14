A Ryanair flight was delayed by a ‘technical issue,’ but by the time it took off, people had stripped off, thrown up, or passed out

Passengers on a Ryanair flight from Malta to Birmingham faced a harrowing experience this past Monday when they were trapped on a sweltering aircraft for over an hour without air conditioning. As reported by the New York Post, the flight, designated FR7268, was initially scheduled to depart at 5:40 AM, but a series of issues led to a situation where travelers were left feeling faint, vomiting, and stripping off clothing to cope with the rising temperatures.

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The ordeal began well before the passengers even reached the plane. According to Eva Gregory, a 16-year-old traveler from Derby, passengers were held in a bus without air conditioning for 30 minutes while en route to the terminal. After that experience, they were moved to a second bus that also suffered from a poor cooling system, adding another 30 minutes of discomfort to their journey.

Once they finally boarded the aircraft, the situation deteriorated rapidly. Gregory noted that it was immediately apparent the cabin’s air conditioning was not functioning. She described the experience as walking into extreme heat. As the plane remained on the tarmac for over an hour without ventilation, the cabin turned into a stifling environment that left many flyers feeling desperate.

Passengers were stripping off and passing out

The consequences of the heat were immediate and physical. Gregory observed that “people were taking their tops off because of the heat,” and she reported that “two people passed out” while others were sick. The teen admitted that she struggled as well, stating, “I was experiencing the feeling of needing to throw up, but as I have a phobia of being sick, it gave me a panic attack.”

She later shared a video on TikTok documenting the scene, where passengers were seen standing in the cabin and fanning themselves to find some relief. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Ryanair is disgusting.” This isn’t the first time a Ryanair flight has turned into a frightening ordeal for passengers, as a man was nearly sucked out of an airplane window mid-flight on a separate Ryanair flight this year.

Gregory expressed particular concern for the elderly passengers on board, noting that they appeared “extremely distressed” and were at risk of serious medical complications. She also voiced frustration regarding the lack of support from the airline, claiming that the staff “didn’t even offer free bottles of water to anyone, even those experiencing medical emergencies.” However, she did offer some sympathy for the crew members, suggesting that they “did their best” in what was clearly an unenviable position.

She noted that some staff members actually tried to prevent passengers from boarding the plane until the cooling issues were resolved, but their efforts were unsuccessful. In response to the incident, a Ryanair spokesperson explained that the flight was delayed due to a minor technical issue with the aircraft. The airline stated that the flight experienced further delays after a passenger became ill on board. According to the company, engineers inspected the aircraft and eventually cleared it for operation. The flight finally departed from Malta at 7:00 PM.

Reflecting on the experience, Gregory said, “The whole situation makes me feel extremely angry.” She shared her story with the hope that it might motivate the airline to change its operations, noting that she wants to inspire “Ryanair to fix its mistakes and stop valuing money over the passengers.”

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