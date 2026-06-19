A man took his date to a $220 dinner, and her reaction to him taking leftovers home left him stunned

A first date can derail quickly when expectations about money and etiquette do not match. A man is calling out a woman he took on a date after he says the night fell apart over a disagreement about leftovers from an expensive meal. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the story has sparked plenty of conversation online since it began circulating.

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In a video reshared by X user @theMakarioz, the man explains that he took the woman to a high end restaurant a few weeks earlier. He says he had recently had some success at work and wanted to celebrate, and he decided to invite her along. He says he did not think about the price when booking the reservation, and he later felt he should have, claiming the woman took advantage of the situation.

The evening started well, with conversation flowing and an order of wine for the table. The mood shifted once the waiter came to take the food order. He claims she switched her approach at that point and ordered the surf and turf along with a caviar side, an addition that added roughly $85 to the bill. Her meal alone came out to around $220, more than his dish and the wine combined, according to the man.

When a celebratory dinner turns into a leftovers standoff

He says she ate only a few bites of the steak and lobster and a small scoop of caviar before saying she was full. Restaurant caviar pricing often looks steep compared to retail because portions are tightly controlled, and the product itself is highly perishable once opened, which adds to the cost passed on to diners.

Man crashes out on the internet after his first date fails when he decides to take home untouched leftovers from the expensive dishes his date ordered and didn't touch, but she wasn't having it because eating leftover is supposedly beneath her standards 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/diFUhphkyz — Becoming (@theMakarioz) June 18, 2026

The tension reached its peak when the waiter came to clear the table. The man stopped the staff and asked that the leftovers be packed to go, a request that he says left her stunned. She allegedly asked him directly whether he planned to eat leftovers, then told him that food was not good the next day and that she would never eat it. Disputes over restaurant etiquette on dates have surfaced before, including a date who picked up the bill scheme that went viral for a different reason entirely.

The disagreement escalated further when she said that if he was taking the leftovers, she would take herself home. According to him, she refused to get into his car, called her own ride instead, and left the restaurant on her own. Unconventional reactions to dating disputes have drawn similar attention online, including a no show fee sent over Venmo after a man failed to show up at all.

The man says he still does not understand the reaction he received for wanting to take his food home. He has not provided further comment beyond what he shared in the original video.

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