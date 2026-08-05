A former FBI agent investigating cryptocurrency crimes has admitted to stealing nearly $1 million in digital assets from wallets connected to active federal investigations. The case took another surprising turn after investigators found he had asked ChatGPT questions about investing the money and leaving the United States.

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According to Dexerto, the criminal complaint paints the picture of someone who allegedly abused his access to sensitive FBI systems before eventually deciding to confess. According to prosecutors, the admission came after months of unauthorized cryptocurrency transfers that were hidden among his own personal assets.

Court documents filed in Virginia reveal that the former supervisory special agent later searched ChatGPT for financial advice and immigration options. Those conversations became part of the evidence after authorities seized his phone during the investigation.

It seems guilt caught up with him before investigators did

A federal criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of Virginia states that former FBI supervisory special agent Patrick Steven Yaroch admitted stealing cryptocurrency from digital wallets tied to FBI investigations. He reportedly told a Justice Department employee he had made “very poor decisions related to cryptocurrency wallets.”

THE BLOCK: FBI agent Patrick Yaroch was arrested on Friday after he was accused of stealing close to $1 million worth of cryptocurrencies, according to court documents.



Yaroch told a Department of Justice employee that he "made some very poor decisions related to cryptocurrency… pic.twitter.com/T9Fwbhqf2I — The Block (@TheBlockCo) August 3, 2026

The complaint says Yaroch accessed FBI systems to obtain the wallet keys and began transferring cryptocurrency into accounts under his own control. Investigators believe the activity started in late 2024 or early 2025. During a meeting with a Justice Department employee on July 29, he reportedly confessed after saying the “shame [was] eating him up inside.”

According to the filing, Yaroch admitted making about 10 to 12 unauthorized cryptocurrency transfers into his personal accounts. He also acknowledged he no longer knew the exact amount involved because the stolen cryptocurrency had been mixed with his own holdings. In another account, he estimated the total value at roughly $1 million.

Cryptocurrency has been at the center of several unusual headlines in recent months. In another widely discussed case, a woman denied any involvement in the disappearance of a man’s $14,000 in crypto after a heated confrontation over the missing funds was caught on camera.

After obtaining a search warrant for his phone, investigators uncovered multiple ChatGPT conversations related to the stolen funds.

As highlighted by the report, one prompt asked, “If I had a million dollars… maximize profit and return?” Another conversation, sent several days later, asked how someone with around $1 million could leave the United States and become a resident or citizen of a European Union country.

The case also highlights the growing role of AI tools in cryptocurrency discussions. In a separate incident, an X user claimed they used Grok to translate a Morse code message and send it to a bot before ultimately receiving $200,000 in crypto.

Authorities say those searches were discovered alongside evidence connected to the cryptocurrency transfers. Prosecutors have charged Yaroch with interstate transportation of stolen goods, securities, and monies, as well as receipt of stolen goods, securities, and monies.

The criminal case remains ongoing.

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