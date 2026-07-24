‘I don’t have your money’: woman denies accusations as a crowd surrounds her over a man’s missing $14,000 in crypto

A woman is facing intense public scrutiny after being confronted by a crowd in Bali following accusations that she stole roughly $14,000 in cryptocurrency from a man she had been talking to at a beach club. The story gained traction when reported by the Daily Dot, after a video of the confrontation began circulating on X. The clip has already drawn nearly three million views in just over a day.

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In the footage, the accused woman can be heard defending herself, telling the group, “I don’t have your money,” as the crowd grows increasingly hostile around her. One woman in the group shouts back, “Really? You’re like a broke b—h,” while another points toward a different woman standing nearby, insisting, “It’s this one.” That second woman appears visibly distressed and begins to cry as she turns away from the group, with a man in the background adding, “It was one of the blondes.”

The backstory, shared in an account posted by X user @dsctlzscrypto, describes a man who was out with friends at a Bali beach club when he struck up a conversation with a group of Australian women. According to the account, one of the women asked for his Instagram handle, and he handed over his unlocked phone, later calling it “the biggest mistake of the night.” He claims she allegedly used the access to get into his crypto wallets while he believed the two were simply flirting.

The identity of who’s actually responsible remains unclear

Both women in the video are dressed similarly, which appears to have contributed to the crowd’s confusion over who was actually being accused. The clip ends with the second woman walking away while being followed by two people from the group, still visibly overwhelmed by the confrontation. Amid the wave of viral confrontation videos circulating this week, other unrelated clips have also drawn attention online, including footage of Noah Kahan fans facing backlash for using concert seats as makeshift toilets despite the artist’s repeated requests that they stop.

Un hombre que estaba de vacaciones en Bali perdió 14,000$ en cripto tras darle su móvil desbloqueado a una mujer que quería intercambiar instagrams.



Ella aprovechó el momento para robarle las criptomonedas mientras el hombre pensaba que estaba ligando. pic.twitter.com/kKNCsXKXB5 — Descentralizados Crypto (@dsctlzscrypto) July 22, 2026

No formal charges have been reported in connection with the alleged theft, and there is no indication that local authorities in Bali have opened an investigation. It also remains unclear exactly how the funds were allegedly transferred out of the man’s crypto wallets, or whether the phone handoff was the actual point of access. Separately, other minor public disputes have circulated online recently, such as a California woman’s complaint about being shorted food at a Chipotle location, a reminder that viral confrontation clips are drawing wide attention across platforms this week.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the accused woman’s side of the story, as the account of the alleged theft originates solely from a post on X.

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