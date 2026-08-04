Jonah Hill faces online backlash after boasting he could ‘annihilate’ his podcast hosts

People on social media are giving Jonah Hill plenty of second-hand embarrassment after an old podcast clip suddenly exploded online. What began as a casual conversation about Brazilian jiu-jitsu has turned into a viral debate about confidence, ego, and how celebrities present themselves in public, Buzzfeed reported.

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The moment came from Jonah Hill’s live appearance on the SmartLess podcast in May. Months later, the clip resurfaced on X, where viewers quickly began sharing reactions and comparing his comments with those of another Hollywood actor who also practices the martial art.

The discussion has now shifted beyond the podcast itself. Many users believe Hill’s remarks revealed deeper insecurities rather than confidence. Others simply found the exchange unintentionally funny.

This went in a very different direction than he probably expected

During the live recording of SmartLess, Jonah Hill explained that he loves Brazilian jiu-jitsu even though his body is starting to feel the effects at 42. He recalled his wife joking that he was “not going to become a professional fighter” because he is a comedian.

That lighthearted conversation changed when host Jason Bateman asked what would happen if they got into a fight.

Hill immediately responded, “I would fk all three of you up.”** He continued by saying people still see him as “the fat guy from Superbad,” before insisting he would “annihilate” anyone who challenged him. He added that people should “try it” unless they were bigger than him.

The clip quickly spread across X, where thousands of users mocked the comments instead of admiring them. One viral response said, “Smallest anyone has ever sounded.” Another wrote that Hill was a middle-aged man who no longer needed to prove himself that way.

Hill’s comments are also the latest example of a celebrity finding themselves at the center of an unexpected online backlash. In another story, Tom Brady apologized after an embarrassing mistake in his newsletter drew widespread attention from fans.

Others argued his confidence came across as insecurity. One person joked that Will Arnett could probably defeat him anyway. Another claimed it was surprising Hill still had that mindset despite reportedly training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu since 2018.

The discussion also comes as other celebrity interviews and podcast appearances continue generating headlines. Recently, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe explained his mindset during Netflix’s Kevin Hart roast after his remarks and exchanges with Chelsea Handler sparked widespread discussion online.

One of the most-liked quote posts on X joked that Hill still reminded them of “the fat guy from Superbad.” Another user suggested he still sees himself that way deep down despite years passing since the film.

Several people also compared Hill’s comments with actor Tom Hardy’s approach to Brazilian jiu-jitsu. In 2024, Hardy described enjoying the community and admitted he “always get beaten.” He said improvement comes from showing up consistently rather than trying to be the best. Hardy also explained he has “no competitive spirit” and believes everyone can improve by continuing to train.

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