Tony Hinchcliffe went on Kill Tony after the Kevin Hart roast and explained what he was thinking each time Chelsea Handler came at him

Tony Hinchcliffe isn’t holding back after “The Roast of Kevin Hart.” The comedian used a recent Kill Tony set to address the backlash he has faced since the Netflix special debuted on May 11, 2026, firing back at Chelsea Handler and others who called out his jokes. As reported by BroBible, Hinchcliffe explained his mindset during the event and dismissed the critics who took issue with his material.

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Handler, who participated in the roast herself, went viral after calling Hinchcliffe and fellow comedian Shane Gillis “racists” over their jokes. During an interview on the Funny Knowing You podcast, she stated that the material was racist, sexist, and bigoted, and specifically condemned a Gillis joke referencing lynching, saying she found it unfunny and worse than rape.

Hinchcliffe responded by telling the Kill Tony audience that it was the first time he had been called a Nazi multiple times in just a few hours. He described his critics as people who have never written anything original, who rely entirely on teleprompters, and who lack any ability to improvise. He also denied being a Nazi, gay, or a racist, as he had been labeled in the coverage.

Hinchcliffe says he was watching and waiting the entire night

Hinchcliffe disputed press coverage framing Handler as having gotten the better of him, calling that characterization inaccurate. He said Handler’s writers failed to prepare her adequately, then revealed that the teleprompter went down during his set specifically, which he says gave him the opening he needed. Netflix had already drawn attention for its editorial decisions around the special, including jokes cut from the roast that writers say never should have been removed.

He was candid about his strategy on the night. While others rushed to go up early, he said he was sitting back and studying what everyone was doing, which put him in position to respond once Handler began targeting him.

He also mocked his own exhausted state going in, comparing himself unfavorably to Handler’s appearance, before saying he took a two-hour nap and came back feeling like one of the best in the world. The ongoing debate over roast comedy’s limits echoes moments from other live formats, including when Andy Cohen drunkenly went after a New York mayor on live television as Anderson Cooper looked on in dismay.

The special, rated 18+, was roastmastered by Shane Gillis and featured a dais that included Jeff Ross, Chelsea Handler, Lizzo, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, Sheryl Underwood, and Katt Williams alongside Hinchcliffe. It streamed live on Netflix on May 11, 2026, as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest, and is currently available on the platform across all plans.

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