A man fell from a building in Manchester city centre on Saturday and died, and police say the circumstances of his death are unexplained

A man has died after falling from a building in Manchester city centre, with Greater Manchester Police stating that the circumstances surrounding his death are unexplained. Officers were called to Charles Street, off Oxford Road, at around 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, following reports of a man falling from a building.

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A major police cordon was quickly established, and forensic teams worked at the scene gathering evidence. Charles Street remained closed throughout the night as authorities continued their investigation, causing significant disruption to the area.

The Maldron Hotel on Charles Street was evacuated as a result of the incident. Guests were reportedly unable to enter the hotel during that period, according to a witness account reported by The Tab.

Police and the Coroner’s office are now working to establish the facts

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed: “Sadly, a deceased man was found at the scene. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, which are unexplained, are currently ongoing.” When a death occurs under unexplained circumstances, the Coroner’s office plays a key role in investigating and establishing the facts through a structured process designed to ensure every case is handled thoroughly.

Man dies after falling from city centre building https://t.co/qAWB6ohgZw — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) May 23, 2026

Among the options available to a Coroner is opening an investigation with or without a post-mortem examination, or proceeding directly to an inquest, a fact-finding court hearing that aims to establish the circumstances of the death without assigning blame. If a post-mortem is ordered, the Coroner must wait for the results before deciding whether to close the case, request further pathology testing, or open an inquest. Post-mortem findings have also proved decisive in other death investigations, including a Texas case where a medical examiner uncovered the true cause of a child’s death despite an initial misleading account.

In some cases, a Coroner may open an inquest without a post-mortem when other available evidence is considered sufficient. Once an investigation concludes, outcomes can range from a finding of natural death to a full public inquest, depending on what the evidence shows. Investigators in other cases have also faced extended timelines before charges could be filed, as seen when San Francisco prosecutors waited months for toxicology results before escalating a child death case to murder charges.

The Manchester Coroner’s team is available to members of the public between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM by phone at 0161 219 2222, or by email at [email protected].

The investigation into the death on Charles Street remains ongoing.

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